Fall weather extremes in the US, Record heat sizzles West while East chills

The onset of fall has brought about a weather roller coaster in the United States, with sharp temperature fluctuations between the eastern and western regions.

Fall foliage is on display Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Northfield, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(AP)

In the East, residents are grappling with temperatures that oscillate between being below average one day and above average the next, while the Western states are basking in unseasonably warm weather, with temperatures ranging from 10 to 20 degrees above the average.

FOX Forecast Center has attributed this weather divide to a significant dip in the jet stream, which has ushered in some of the coldest air the East has experienced since March. The cooler temperatures are accompanied by dry air, leading to dew points in the 30s and 40s, giving the days a crisp and autumnal feel.

The western United States is currently experiencing a prolonged summer-like pattern, with temperatures consistently soaring 10 to 20 degrees above the typical averages. (FOX News)

Meteorologist Steve Bender from FOX Weather reported, "Victoria and Beaumont (in Texas) got into the mid-40s, breaking those records set back in 2001. You get into the Ohio Valley region all the way down into the Southeast and the Florida Peninsula, and they're running about 10 to 20 degrees cooler."

The cooler temperatures in Texas are expected to be short-lived, as record heat is on the horizon. Cities like Houston and San Antonio are anticipated to experience unseasonable warmth with highs in the 90s.

However, a weak storm system moving through the heartland is expected to bring temporary warming, followed by another dip in temperatures as fall's next cold front approaches.

Chicago is expected to have only two of the next five days with temperatures near or above average.

New York will experience two days below and three days above the typical afternoon high of 64 degrees.

While Florida has moderated from its recent chill, many communities, including Orlando, are expected to remain below their typical mid-October high temperatures.

Highs in Orlando are projected to stay near 80 degrees, instead of reaching the typical mid-80s.

Meanwhile, in the western United States, a summer-like regime is in place, with temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average. Phoenix, in particular, is experiencing scorching temperatures, with the mercury climbing above 100 degrees for four of the next five days. This extreme heat has led to decisions like closing the roof at Phoenix's Chase Field for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

After the cooler temperatures in Texas, cities like Houston and San Antonio are set to sizzle with record-breaking heat, with daytime highs soaring into the 90s.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (AP)

Meteorologist Britta Merwin from FOX Weather explained, “And the kicker here is that’s kind of a prolonged amount of time, with one exception.”

“If you live directly along the Pacific, we get an onshore flow that returns by Friday,” she added.

“But if you live in Sacramento or if you live in Modesto, maybe you hop in your car, drive out toward the (San Francisco) Bay Area because when you get into our coastal communities, they will get a return to normal with 60 degrees back in the forecast for places like San Francisco by the time we get to Friday.”

While communities along the Pacific coast will experience a return to normal conditions, the Central Valley of California and the Desert Southwest will continue to endure high temperatures throughout the week and into the weekend.

Several cities, including Las Vegas, San Francisco, San Jose in California, and Reno in Nevada, are expected to break daily temperature records this week.

FOX Weather's Adam Klotz noted, “So, you’re talking about maybe 20 different record breakers.”

“Phoenix at 103, San Francisco in the mid-80s. Up and down the entire Pacific Northwest, you’re seeing a whole lot of spots in the mid-80s, which is just unheard of for this time of year.”

Due to the forecast of record-breaking heat, the National Weather Service has issued Heat Advisories, effective through Thursday. These advisories cover regions from north of the San Francisco Bay Area to the King City area in California. In Southern California, areas east and south of Los Angeles, including cities like Chino, Hemet, Temecula, and El Cajon, are also under these alerts, cautioning residents to take precautions against the heat.

