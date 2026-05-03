Fanduel down: Several complain of app outage on Kentucky derby day; how to fix ‘temporarily unavailable’ issue

Fanduel was reportedly down for thousands of users on Saturday. The betting app initially had over 1400 complaints lodged on Downdetector, which then saw a dip before hitting a spike again at over a thousand users. At the time of writing the platform which tracks app and site outages had 1063 users complaining about Fanduel outage. Fanduel was down for users on Saturday amid the Kentucky derby. (X/@FanDuel_Support)

The problem occurred with Fanduel Racing and TVG. Given that today is the Kentucky Derby, one of the mostly hotly betted on horse racing events, many took to social media to express their frustration.

Fanduel outage: Users voice complaints “FanDuel racing is down. Embarrassing,” one wrote. Another added “Biggest day of the year and it’s down.” Yet another said “How is FanDuel racing down right now.” People lodged their complaints on the Downdetector page as well.

“Pretty wild that horse racing bets are down on Kentucky Derby day. It's the one time of the Year that I will bet on horses,” one person wrote. Another added “My balance is wrong. I can't cancel bets on horses that have been scratched. You would think they would be prepared on Derby Day.” They were conveying the difficulties faced while placing a bet for the races. A person who seemed to run into trouble mid-bet placement wrote "I'm not sure my bets got placed on NJ Bets aka Fanduel for the Kentucky Derby today. It "kind of" went through but then half of it didn't show then my balance was wrong, then the app and website gave a screen that it was temporarily down WTF ! Wheres my Money ? Wheres my bets ? only one small bet out of 6 bets are showing !!!!".

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A person also shared the message they were seeing on the app. It noted that the app was temporarily unavailable.