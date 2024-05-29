Female pedestrian killed after being struck by 2 vehicles in Bronx hit-and-run

A speeding vehicle, clipped by another car, killed a pedestrian on Tuesday, May 28, after slamming into her at a Bronx intersection. The hit-and-run was caught on camera. Woman killed after being struck by 2 vehicles in Bronx hit-and-run (Pixabay - representational image)

The video shows the woman, 30, crossing Washington Avenue at East 167th Street at 6 pm. She suddenly saw a blue Jeep SUV driving toward her.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The woman stopped in the centre of the crosswalk, taking a step backward. A black Toyota Rav4 then clipped the Jeep, but the woman could not manage to walk back to safety on the sidewalk.

Hitting the Jeep’s rear bumper, the Rav4 sent the vehicle into a tailspin. The Jeep directly headed for the pedestrian.

The Jeep’s driver flees

The woman was thrown into a parked car after being violently hit by the Jeep. NYPD said that the Jeep’s driver then stepped out of the car and fled.

Three people were seen stepping out of the Jeep, which was damaged. The driver pointed in the direction of where the woman was hit, and then grabbed multiple items from the vehicle and walked away calmly. The driver of the Rav4, however, remained at the scene.

The woman was taken to Lincoln Hospital, but was pronounced dead there, according to police. Her identity has not been revealed.

It is unclear whether any of the vehicles drove through a red light. Which of the cars had the right of way is also not clear.

An investigation into the incident is underway. No one has been charged yet.

This month, a Bronx motorist was nabbed one year after he left e-bicyclist Hua Pan, 64, to die on the street in another hit-and-run case. 32-year-old Emilio Berrios was cuffed of charges of criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an incident for the fatal hit-and-run that killed Pan on April 5 last year.