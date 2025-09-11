By Anna Mehler Paperny, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo Film on October 7 rescue in Israel premieres amid protests at Toronto festival

TORONTO, Sept 10 - "The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue," a documentary about one man's response to the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack in Israel, faced protests during its Wednesday premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it was almost not shown.

Canadian filmmaker Barry Avrich chronicles the story of retired Israeli Defence Forces Major-General Noam Tibon as he races from Tel Aviv to a kibbutz near the Gaza Strip to save his son and his family.

In Toronto, a few dozen protesters carrying Palestinian flags and a handful of people supporting Israel demonstrated outside the screening. One person was arrested, according to Toronto Police.

Avrich said he did not object to peaceful protests.

"I ultimately wish anybody that's protesting this film watches it first. Then let's have a conversation," he said on the red carpet. "In the world right now we need to hear stories of family and unity and that's what this movie is about." Hamas killed about 1,200 people on October 7 and took about 250 hostage, according to Israeli authorities. The invasion sparked Israel's bombardment and blockade of Gaza, now almost two years old. More than 64,000 people have been killed, according to local health authorities, and international observers say parts of Gaza are in a state of famine. Israel's actions in Gaza have been called a genocide by scholars and rights groups, including some from Israel. Israel has denied accusations of genocide.

The film makes extensive use of violent Hamas bodycam footage from October 7, interspersed with interviews with the Tibon family and other Israeli survivors.

The film is critical of Israeli leadership - "We failed tremendously on that day," says Tibon's wife Gali, who refers to the feeling that "your country abandoned you." But it is Israelis with guns - security guards, current and former members of the military - who are depicted coming to the rescue.

Avrich's film was almost not shown at the festival as TIFF briefly excluded it in mid-August. A joint statement from TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey and Avrich later said they had worked together to satisfy safety, legal and programming concerns and would include the film.

"I want to apologize, especially to the Jewish community," Bailey said ahead of the screening, to applause.

