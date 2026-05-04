Fire in Belleville, NJ: Massive blaze on Cortland Street in Essex County; videos surface

Update: According to the latest updates from emergency alert sources, the fire in in Belleville, Essex County, New Jersey, has now escalated to a 6th alarm. Ladder truck units were evacuated amid concerns of an imminent structural collapse, as fire conditions continue to deteriorate and spread to nearby buildings. Crews are also reportedly facing water supply issues, further complicating firefighting efforts.

Massive fire on Cortland Street in Belleville, New Jersey.(UnSplash)

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Authorities continue to urge the public to avoid the area as emergency operations remain underway.

"First responders are currently on scene at a large fire on Cortlandt Street between Holmes and Joralemon, including mutual aid from neighboring communities," Councilman Frank Velez III wrote on Facebook.

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “Please avoid the area and allow our first responders to safely manage the situation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Please avoid the area and allow our first responders to safely manage the situation.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Initial report: A massive fire has broken out in Belleville, Essex County, New Jersey. According to initial reports, the blaze is burning on Cortlandt Street between Holmes Street and Joralemon Street. Videos shared by witnesses and local residents show a massive plume of smoke rising in the area. People have been advised to avoid the area as firefighters work to contain the blaze. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initial report: A massive fire has broken out in Belleville, Essex County, New Jersey. According to initial reports, the blaze is burning on Cortlandt Street between Holmes Street and Joralemon Street. Videos shared by witnesses and local residents show a massive plume of smoke rising in the area. People have been advised to avoid the area as firefighters work to contain the blaze. {{/usCountry}}

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What we know so far

A fire broke out in a commercial building at 347 Cortlandt Street in Belleville, Essex County, New Jersey, on Sunday.

As per alert pages on Facebook, fire crews arrived on scene and encountered heavy flames engulfing a two-story brick commercial structure. This prompted an immediate multi-agency response.

Initial calls brought in a 2nd-alarm assignment, along with a request for additional support from nearby Newark units. The Bell and Siren Canteen Unit was also dispatched to assist firefighters operating in challenging conditions.

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As the situation worsened, officials upgraded the incident to a 3rd alarm, with crews forced into defensive operations due to the intensity of the fire. Flames were soon seen breaking through the roof, leading to the deployment of multiple ladder trucks to combat the blaze from above.

Command later requested an air cascade truck to replenish breathing apparatus for firefighters, while issuing urgent warnings for all personnel to remain clear of a designated collapse zone around the structure.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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