Fired WaPo staffers speak out as mass layoffs hit Jeff Bezos-owned paper: ‘Left in warzone'

The Washington Post has initiated one of the most sweeping newsroom layoffs cutting roughly one-third of its workforce as part of a “strategic reset” amid financial challenges, the company announced on Wednesday. Following massive layoffs at the Washington Post, several staffers and journalists share emotional reaction online. (Photo by Oliver Contreras / AFP) (AFP) Journalists affected by the cuts have taken to social media to express their raw reactions to their layoffs, talking about “grief” and “anger.” Read more: Who is Karen Attiah? WaPo columnist claims she was fired over Charlie Kirk post The layoffs will affect all editorial sections, that include sports, books, international coverage, local (metro) coverage and its Post Reports podcast, the company said. Employees Speak Out On Social Media Many WaPo staffers who got laid off came online to express their disappointment. Sam Fortier, a staff writer at the Washington Post, shared a post on X with a video of him listening to Executive Editor Matt Murray in an internal Zoom call announcing the closure of the departments. He wrote, “I am part of the mass layoffs at the Washington Post. I am sad and angry. We all want to keep doing the work. But for now, I want to document a reality of being in journalism today.”

Another staffer, Lizzie Jhonson, a Ukraine Correspondent at the Washington Post, wrote on X, “I was just laid off by The Washington Post in the middle of a warzone. I have no words. I'm devastated.” She also shared a previous post of hers in a car, reporting from Kyiv, “without power, heat, or running water. (Again.)” Read more: Bezos' The Washington Post changes its mission statement to be more ‘AI-fueled’ Former Executive Editor Marty Baron also reacted to the layoffs saying the organization's “ambitions will be sharply diminished” by the decision. WaPo's "talented and brave staff will be further depleted, and the public will be denied the ground-level, fact-based reporting in our communities and around the world that is needed more than ever,” Baron said. A staffer who was laid off from the Metro section told WSIU that the desk will only be left with a dozen reporters. “That's down from more than 40,” the staffer said.