Fired WaPo staffers speak out as mass layoffs hit Jeff Bezos-owned paper: ‘Left in warzone'
Following the Washington Post's mass layoffs, several staffers and journalists shared emotional reactions online.
The Washington Post has initiated one of the most sweeping newsroom layoffs cutting roughly one-third of its workforce as part of a “strategic reset” amid financial challenges, the company announced on Wednesday.
Journalists affected by the cuts have taken to social media to express their raw reactions to their layoffs, talking about “grief” and “anger.”
The layoffs will affect all editorial sections, that include sports, books, international coverage, local (metro) coverage and its Post Reports podcast, the company said.
Employees Speak Out On Social Media
Many WaPo staffers who got laid off came online to express their disappointment. Sam Fortier, a staff writer at the Washington Post, shared a post on X with a video of him listening to Executive Editor Matt Murray in an internal Zoom call announcing the closure of the departments.
He wrote, “I am part of the mass layoffs at the Washington Post. I am sad and angry. We all want to keep doing the work. But for now, I want to document a reality of being in journalism today.”
Another staffer, Lizzie Jhonson, a Ukraine Correspondent at the Washington Post, wrote on X, “I was just laid off by The Washington Post in the middle of a warzone. I have no words. I'm devastated.”
She also shared a previous post of hers in a car, reporting from Kyiv, “without power, heat, or running water. (Again.)”
Former Executive Editor Marty Baron also reacted to the layoffs saying the organization's “ambitions will be sharply diminished” by the decision. WaPo's "talented and brave staff will be further depleted, and the public will be denied the ground-level, fact-based reporting in our communities and around the world that is needed more than ever,” Baron said.
A staffer who was laid off from the Metro section told WSIU that the desk will only be left with a dozen reporters. “That's down from more than 40,” the staffer said.
Mass Layoffs being described as a "bloodbath"
Murray said in the internal Zoom call, “Our newsroom is changing dramatically.” The layoffs eliminate entire departments and slash coverage capacity. The newsroom is also dramatically downsizing foreign reporting and local accountability beats.
According to their social media posts, the paper fired every member of its Middle East desk. Additionally, Caroline O'Donovan, a writer covering Amazon, the main source of Bezos' wealth, was also let go.
WSIU reported that the Post now seems to be best suited for readers who are interested in topics related to the US government, with a focus on American politics and national security.
Murray also stated in a memo to staff that the daily would cover other topics, such as business, science, culture, health, and "journalism that empowers people to take action, from advice to wellness."
Baron called the layoffs one of the “darkest days in the history of one of the world's greatest news organisations.”