Boss asks employee to work on 'nightmare project' right before engagement: 'Zoom calls all day, zero trust'
The employee claimed management ignored marriage plans and enforced more responsibilities instead of support.
Marriage leave has become the centre of a growing workplace dispute after an employee claimed a major project team dismissed wedding plans as “not an emergency” during a critical delivery phase.
In a Reddit post, the employee claimed managers were informed two months in advance about upcoming marriage plans and the need for time off.
According to the employee, no alternative work plan was created, and no temporary support was arranged.
As the wedding date drew closer, project leaders reportedly demanded weekend work and refused to be flexible.
“Instead of planning, they ignored it and now expect me to work through the weekend,” the post adds.
The employee claimed everything in the office is treated as a “priority”, with no clear direction or planning. Multiple managers issue instructions, yet none are responsible for the final delivery.
“The SPM actually said marriage is not an emergency. My RM is clueless about my work and unreachable,” the post adds.
Reddit users strongly supported the employee after the post went viral. Many called the management response “cold”, saying marriage is a major life event that deserves respect.
One of the users commented, “In my current company, there is a guy who was literally working on the day of his marriage. He just went home early for his marriage, was back on the next day.”
A second user commented, “Too many managers is a red flag for me.”
“Just realised the huge gap between Indian and foreign managers. Logged in a day before marriage only to send a document, and the manager immediately said some moments matter more than work and won’t come again,” another user commented.
