Boss asks employee to work on 'nightmare project' right before engagement: 'Zoom calls all day, zero trust'

Marriage leave has become the centre of a growing workplace dispute after an employee claimed a major project team dismissed wedding plans as “not an emergency” during a critical delivery phase. The employee claimed everything in office is treated as a “priority”, with no clear direction or planning. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In a Reddit post, the employee claimed managers were informed two months in advance about upcoming marriage plans and the need for time off.

According to the employee, no alternative work plan was created, and no temporary support was arranged.

As the wedding date drew closer, project leaders reportedly demanded weekend work and refused to be flexible.

“Instead of planning, they ignored it and now expect me to work through the weekend,” the post adds.

The employee claimed everything in the office is treated as a “priority”, with no clear direction or planning. Multiple managers issue instructions, yet none are responsible for the final delivery.

“The SPM actually said marriage is not an emergency. My RM is clueless about my work and unreachable,” the post adds.