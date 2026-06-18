Florence tornado: Twister seen near Aurora in Northern Kentucky; details on damage, path - scary videos emerge

A tornado has been confirmed in Florence, Kentucky, as per the National Weather Service, which had initially issued a warning on Wednesday. NWS initially said Florence, Erlanger, and Burlington was under tornado warning till 1:00am ET. It later noted “This is now a radar confirmed tornado. Seek shelter now!!!!”.

NWS confirmed there was a tornado in Florence, Kentucky after issuing a warning for the area. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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A meteorologist shared more updates, noting that the tornado had formed near Aurora before heading towards Florence and Burlington. They also shared a map which would show the tornado's path.

Florence tornado: Check twister's path and damage details

“A tornado is on the ground near Aurora in Northern Kentucky and is headed right towards Burlington/Florence! Everyone in this area needs to be in shelter now!!,” the expert wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} On X people reacted to the news of the tornado touchdown as well. “Tornado hitting Florence Kentucky right now. Very populated area. Pray,” one wrote. Another added “confirmed tornado in Florence Kentucky. Power flashes.” Yet another said “Possible tornado right over the Florence Mall about to cross I-75/71 in Northern KY,” sharing information about the path of the twister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On X people reacted to the news of the tornado touchdown as well. “Tornado hitting Florence Kentucky right now. Very populated area. Pray,” one wrote. Another added “confirmed tornado in Florence Kentucky. Power flashes.” Yet another said “Possible tornado right over the Florence Mall about to cross I-75/71 in Northern KY,” sharing information about the path of the twister. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At present, the extent of damage is not known, but the fear among people there is discernable amid reports of the touchdown in Florence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At present, the extent of damage is not known, but the fear among people there is discernable amid reports of the touchdown in Florence. {{/usCountry}}

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A storm chaser on Facebook said “Sounds like potential tornado damage being reported in Florence, KY," after reports of the touchdown there. Another noted that the tornado was headed towards the Florence Mall area.

An individual on X wrote “Lots of sirens heard from our back door right now. Sounds like the tornado went straight through the part of Florence where @HuffLawOffice is…a bit worried, but more worried for all of those living around that part of Florence.” A person shared on Facebook that reports indicated damage to Florence and the Industrial Road area. As per reports there was damage on Mall Road, the person added, and further said that Kroger Fuel Center was 'severely damaged'. However, there's no official confirmation of the same.

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Florence tornado: Scary visuals emerge

Meanwhile, visuals from Florence were also shared online. One person posted a video noting they could hear the tornado sirens go off and added that it was ‘a lot of rain’.

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Another page shared a photo from a traffic cam, amid the reported tornado in Florence.

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“Looks like some Intense Winds out there,” the storm chasing page noted. A local commented “I’m off of Hopeful Church by the farm and it went right over my house. It was eerily quiet and then all of a sudden it came out of nowhere. I haven’t gone outside yet,” adding to a post where a person said that Florence Mall had taken a direct hit.

Reports also indicated there were power outages in Florence after the tornado touched down.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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