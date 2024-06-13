Florida council meeting members burst into laughter as hilarious remark blares over PA system: ‘Older women are…’

A hilarious incident at a Florida city council gathering made everyone burst into laughter amid an ongoing serious discussion. Halfway through the Seminole County Board of County Commissioners meeting in Sanford on Tuesday, June 11, an inappropriate comment blared over the PA system when Community Service Director Allison Thall began speaking at the podium during a livestream. Florida council meeting members, including Allison Thall (L), burst into laughter as hilarious remark blares over PA system (Seminole County Government/YouTube)

The hilarious incident

The 61-year-old introduced herself to the board, following which she was set to speak on the affordable housing annual report. All of a sudden, she was interrupted by a humanoid, robotic male voice saying, “Older women are often perceived as difficult to turn on.”

Thall stopped short and looked at the speaker, as a woman shouted off camera, “What? Say what?” and burst into laughter. “Are you talking about me?” a visibly awkward Thall said, finding humour in the otherwise embarrassing situation.

The audience tried to control breaking out into laughter, when District 3 Commissioner Lee Constantine told Thall, looking at her, “That was a good presentation!”

As the laughter continued, someone off camera asked, “Where did that come from?” Constantine replied, “I don’t know.”

However, Commissioner and Vice-Chair Andria Herr could not get over the funny moment, and shouted into her mic, “I will remember this day forever, forever.”

Seminole County Board Chairman Jay Zembower then asked Constantine to “please” have IT “deal with Commissioner Constantine’s technology?”

When one person joked saying it is not the technology and Constantine “had to have touched something,” Constantine pointed down at his laptop keyboard and said, “I touched that.”

Zembower later joked and told Thall, “And trust me, I’m certain this was not directed towards you.”

“Okay, I’m not sure if I should say thank you or…” Thall replied, and the audience began laughing again.

“None of us were, we were all going, ‘stop it already,'” Zembower said.

“That was great, thank you,” Thall said, and then started her address again.