Buying a home in US for the first time? Here are the 10 most affordable places
Here are the best locales for first-time homebuyers, offering affordable options without compromising on the quality of life.
Buying your first home is a big deal, and finding the right place can be a challenge, especially with skyrocketing prices and high mortgage rates. We've got the lowdown on the best locales for first-time homebuyers, offering affordable options without compromising on the quality of life. Here are the top 10 places that won't break the bank according to Realtor.com:
Irondequoit, New York:
Irondequoit takes the lead with a median listing price under $190,000, making it an ideal spot for first-time homebuyers. It has abundant work opportunities, a short commute, and potential price growth of over 10% for the year.
Benton, Arkansas:
In Benton, Arkansas, you'll find affordable homes, short commutes, and a decent quality of life. This locale checks all the boxes for first-time buyers looking for a budget-friendly yet comfortable place to call home.
Winterset, Iowa:
Winterset, Iowa, stands out with available and affordable homes, short commutes, and a community with a high share of 25 to 34-year-old homeowners. It's a great option for those seeking affordability without compromising on the social aspect.
Newington, Connecticut:
Newington, Connecticut, offers affordable housing options, short travel times, and a community with a significant presence of young homeowners.
Council Bluffs, Iowa:
Council Bluffs, Iowa, is another budget-friendly option with affordable homes, short commutes, and a community that's growing with young homeowners. It's a perfect place for those seeking economic practicality and a vibrant social atmosphere.
Cheektowaga, New York:
Cheektowaga, New York, provides good affordability, short commutes, and a community with a rising population of young homeowners. It's a promising locale for those looking to balance work, home life, and social interactions.
Grand Rapids, Michigan:
Grand Rapids, Michigan, is another good choice with affordable homes, short commutes, and an overall high quality of life. For first-time buyers, it's a place where economic practicality meets a comfortable lifestyle.
Moore, Oklahoma:
Moore, Oklahoma, offers affordable housing, manageable commutes, and a thriving community of young homeowners. It's a locale that promises economic viability and a supportive neighborhood.
Mattydale, New York:
Mattydale, New York, ensures homes are within reach, commutes are short, and the community is witnessing a rise in young homeownership. It's an emerging spot for first-time buyers looking for affordability and a growing social environment.
Riviera Beach, Maryland:
Riviera Beach, Maryland, rounds up the list with homes featuring friendly price tags, manageable commutes, and an active young community. It's a place where affordability meets an engaged and youthful atmosphere.