Buying a home in US for the first time? Here are the 10 most affordable places

Buying your first home is a big deal, and finding the right place can be a challenge, especially with skyrocketing prices and high mortgage rates. We've got the lowdown on the best locales for first-time homebuyers, offering affordable options without compromising on the quality of life. Here are the top 10 places that won't break the bank according to Realtor.com:

Irondequoit, New York:

Irondequoit takes the lead with a median listing price under $190,000, making it an ideal spot for first-time homebuyers. It has abundant work opportunities, a short commute, and potential price growth of over 10% for the year.

Benton, Arkansas:

In Benton, Arkansas, you'll find affordable homes, short commutes, and a decent quality of life. This locale checks all the boxes for first-time buyers looking for a budget-friendly yet comfortable place to call home.

Winterset, Iowa:

Winterset, Iowa, stands out with available and affordable homes, short commutes, and a community with a high share of 25 to 34-year-old homeowners. It's a great option for those seeking affordability without compromising on the social aspect.

Newington, Connecticut:

Newington, Connecticut, offers affordable housing options, short travel times, and a community with a significant presence of young homeowners.

Council Bluffs, Iowa:

Council Bluffs, Iowa, is another budget-friendly option with affordable homes, short commutes, and a community that's growing with young homeowners. It's a perfect place for those seeking economic practicality and a vibrant social atmosphere.

Cheektowaga, New York:

Cheektowaga, New York, provides good affordability, short commutes, and a community with a rising population of young homeowners. It's a promising locale for those looking to balance work, home life, and social interactions.

Grand Rapids, Michigan:

Grand Rapids, Michigan, is another good choice with affordable homes, short commutes, and an overall high quality of life. For first-time buyers, it's a place where economic practicality meets a comfortable lifestyle.

Moore, Oklahoma:

Moore, Oklahoma, offers affordable housing, manageable commutes, and a thriving community of young homeowners. It's a locale that promises economic viability and a supportive neighborhood.

Mattydale, New York:

Mattydale, New York, ensures homes are within reach, commutes are short, and the community is witnessing a rise in young homeownership. It's an emerging spot for first-time buyers looking for affordability and a growing social environment.

Riviera Beach, Maryland:

Riviera Beach, Maryland, rounds up the list with homes featuring friendly price tags, manageable commutes, and an active young community. It's a place where affordability meets an engaged and youthful atmosphere.