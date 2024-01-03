Thousands of migrants are bidding farewell to New York City for these states

Tens of thousands of migrants are bidding farewell to New York City in pursuit of opportunities elsewhere. According to data from New York City Hall, Illinois emerges as the top destination for migrants leaving the city, with 2,369 plane tickets issued. The second spot is not a different state but elsewhere within New York. FILE - Migrants queue in the cold as they look for a shelter outside a migrant assistance center at St. Brigid Elementary School on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in New York. Nervous officials in suburbs and outlying cities near Chicago and New York are giving migrants arriving from the southern border a cold shoulder. Edison, New Jersey, the mayor warned he would send people back to the border if they came to his city in buses. The moves come amid attempts to circumvent new limits on dropping migrants in the two cities, opening a new front in response to efforts led by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to pay for migrants to leave his state. (AP)

Texas holds the third position, indicating that over 1,800 migrants are returning to the state. Florida follows closely, with nearly 1,200 migrants choosing the Sunshine State as their new destination.

Mayor Eric Adams' offer

Mayor Eric Adams has been proactive, offering migrants voluntary travel out of the city. However, only about 13 percent of migrants have taken up this offer, representing 19,000 individuals who opted for relocation. A "reticketing centre" aids migrants in moving forward with their journeys, potentially saving costs compared to extended shelter stays.

Operation Lone Star

Operation Lone Star, initiated by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, has added to New York City's challenges. Since August 2022, Texas has bused over 33,600 migrants to New York City, exacerbating the strain on resources.

NYC is struggling to accommodate the migrant influx, prompting Mayor Adams to limit shelter stays for adults to 30 days and 60 days for migrant families with children. New orders also restrict the arrival times of buses carrying migrants.

The cost of accommodating migrants

To address the surge, Adams' administration spent over $4.6 million on one-way plane tickets for more than 150,000 migrants who arrived since the spring of 2022. The financial burden is estimated to reach $12 billion over the next three years.

Migrant departures: Top 10 destinations

Despite hurdles, migrants are departing to various destinations. Here are the top 10:

Illinois — 2,369

Elsewhere in New York — 2,261

Texas — 1,847

Florida — 1,189

Minnesota — 1,177

Colorado — 1,147

Georgia — 925

California — 823

Virginia — 664

Ohio — 615

Migrants, determined to reach New York City, bypass Mayor Adams' orders. Despite efforts to control migrant arrivals, unexpected challenges emerge. Loopholes in Mayor Adams' latest order result in migrants showing up at transit points in New Jersey, leading to concerns about the efficacy of the measures in place.