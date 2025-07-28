Florida heat index map: Tampa to Jacksonville - Which city is the worst-hit amid NWS warnings

The National Weather Service (NWS) extended a Heat Advisory across parts of west central Florida and northeast Florida into southeast Georgia on Sunday, warning residents of dangerously high heat index values reaching up to 112°F (111°F in some areas) through Monday evening. The advisory remains in effect until 7:00 PM EDT today and resumes from noon to 7:00 PM EDT on Monday. NWS posted a Florida heat index map on Sunday(NWS)

In west central Florida, counties including Sumter, Pinellas, Polk, Hardee, Highlands, DeSoto, and coastal areas like Hernando and Hillsborough are under the alert, affecting cities such as Tampa, St Petersburg, Lakeland, and Sarasota.

The NWS Tampa Bay Ruskin office noted that the heat index could climb to 112°F, posing risks to vulnerable demographics.

A heat index map shows affected areas across the state.

Florida heat index map

A second wave is forecast for Monday, targeting the same regions, with officials emphasizing the need for vigilance as outdoor activities peak. Meanwhile, the NWS Jacksonville office covers northeast Florida counties like Suwannee, Duval, and Flagler, plus southeast Georgia areas including Wayne and Glynn, where heat index values may hit 111°F, impacting Jacksonville, St Augustine, and Waycross.

The advisory warns of possible heat exhaustion and stroke, with symptoms like dizziness or confusion requiring urgent action - move affected individuals to shade and call 911 if severe.

Recommendations include staying hydrated, seeking air-conditioned spaces, and limiting strenuous work to early mornings or evenings. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration advises frequent shaded breaks for outdoor laborers, a critical measure as construction and farming communities face the brunt. Residents in places like Ocala, Gainesville, and Homosassa are encouraged to check on elderly neighbors, while lightweight clothing is advised to mitigate the heat.

This follows a week of elevated temperatures, with Sunday’s forecast exacerbating conditions after recent rains.