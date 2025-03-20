‘Forgotten man and woman’: White House calls rescue of Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore a historic mission under Trump

US White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, during Wednesday’s press briefing, called the rescue of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore a historic mission under President Donald Trump. NASA astronaut Suni Williams is helped out of a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship MEGAN after she, NASA astronaut Nick Hague, and Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov landed in the water off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (via REUTERS)

She said that the United States President had consistently pledged to support the “forgotten man and woman.”

“This historic mission brings new meaning to President Trump's promise to always look out for the forgotten man and woman,” said Leavitt.

Leavitt also described the return of the astronauts as a moment showcasing the best of America.

“Last night we saw the very best of America. After spending nearly 300 days aboard the International Space Station, Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams are back on Earth. These two incredible astronauts were only supposed to be up there for eight days,” she added.

White House blames Joe Biden for astronauts' extended stay

Karoline Leavitt attributed the astronauts' extended stay to the Biden administration’s lack of urgency, which turned their week-long mission into a nine-month ordeal.

“Because of the Biden administration's lack of urgency, they ended up spending nine months in space. Joe Biden's lack of courage to act boldly and decisively was a big reason why Butch and Sunita did not make it back until yesterday. But President Trump doesn't waste time. Immediately, after taking office, President Trump directed Elon Musk and SpaceX to rescue these brave astronauts alongside NASA,” Leavitt said.

She said that Trump had personally contacted both NASA and Musk to prioritise the mission. She added that Trump was eager to welcome the astronauts to the Oval Office once they were medically cleared.

“The President also called the acting administrator of NASA and told her to bring the astronauts home as soon as possible. As Acting Administrator Janet Petro said yesterday, Per President Trump's direction, NASA and SpaceX worked diligently to pull the schedule a month earlier. The President looks forward to welcoming Butch and Sunita to the Oval Office when they are recovered,” she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, NASA Crew-9 astronauts breathed earthly air for the first time in over nine months after SpaceX’s Dragon capsule successfully splashed down.

With ANI inputs