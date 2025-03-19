NASA's Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore stuck in space back on Earth after 286 days; White House reacts | 10 points

Sunita Williams is finally back on Earth on Wednesday after a long, drawn-out stay on the International Space Station. While it wasn't her first stint in orbit, it certainly became the most closely watched and scrutinized one. Gurukul School of Art teacher makes painting to welcome Astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, in Mumbai on Tuesday.(ANI)

Her mission, originally scheduled for just a few days, became a nine-month-long saga that echoed in the political echelons of the United States. President Donald Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk blamed the previous administration for ‘abandoning’ them'.

With Tuesday’s splashdown finally drawing the saga to a close, here is Sunita Williams' return to Earth in 10 points.

Sunita Williams' homecoming| 10 points