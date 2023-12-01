Former CNN host Chris Cuomo says he is ‘open’ to voting for Donald Trump over Joe Biden in 2024's presidential run

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo made a surprising statement on Wednesday, saying that he might vote for Donald Trump instead of Joe Biden in the next presidential election.

Veteran anchor and former CNN host Chris Cuomo.(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cuomo, who now works for NewsNation, was a guest on the PBD Podcast hosted by Patrick Bet-David. He said he was “always open” to the idea of supporting Trump over Biden.

He explained his reasoning by saying, “If it’s Biden-Trump, look, for me—again, we survived a Trump administration. Would we survive another one? Yes, yes. I don’t think there’s any greater risk to America with him than with Biden. And for people who are now gonna attack me and say, ‘What are you talking about? Trump is, like, this crazy man,’ look, you know, as Patrick says, the data’s the data. Nobody was trying to kill us when Trump was president in a way that they’re not now.”

ALSO READ| Internal rebellion against Biden's Israel policy explodes, CIA issues warning

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“If anything there’s more hostility. I’m just saying, existentially, I’m not afraid of a Trump presidency. Existentially, I’m not afraid of another Biden presidency because, unlike many people in America, I believe that the country is much stronger than any individual leader,” he added.

The 53-year-old media personality also said that the country “survived” various scandals and crises during the Trump and Biden administrations, such as Jan. 6, “the Russia thing,” and “having Biden as a gaffe machine.”

He said, “We survived these things. Are we better for it? No. Should we be doing things differently? Yes. I think it happens. I don’t know when; I don’t even know why. But, you know, in terms of who I’m gonna vote for, I would really have to see where we are at that moment in time.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cuomo’s remarks contrast sharply with his previous criticism of Trump during his time at White House when he was on CNN. In December 2020, he called Trump “the worst president we have ever seen, period,” after Trump “vetoed pay for the military, stalled relief for millions of you, and issued the most toxic tally of pardons we have ever seen.”

ALSO READ| Sebastian Stan to play Donald Trump in star-studded biopic, The Apprentice

Cuomo was fired from CNN in December 2021 after it was revealed that he assisted his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in dealing with sexual assault allegations and trying to find out the identity of one of his accusers.

He also faced a sexual harassment claim from a former colleague who accused him of groping her in 2005.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}