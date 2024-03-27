Former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader Krissy Anderson dies of sepsis after stillbirth

Former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader Krystal “Krissy” Anderson died of sepsis on March 20. The 40-year-old succumbed to sepsis after giving birth to her stillborn daughter. In a recent interview, Krissy's husband, Clayton Anderson, said that her condition deteriorated, which led to organ failure and three surgeries. The official Instagram account for Chiefs cheerleaders confirmed her death and expressed condolences. Former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader Krissy died at the age of 40 after stillbirth(Instagram/ Chiefs Cheer)

Kansas City Chiefs pays tribute to former cheerleader Krissy

According to her obituary, Krissy is survived by her husband, parents Bertha and Burnette Johnson, brother Corey Johnson and other family members, per Today. It also notes that her death was preceded by her infant son, James Charles' death. In an interview with Fox 4, Clayton said, “I feel lost,” adding, “There’s a lot of people in this house and it feels empty.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Following Krissy's tragic death, the Kansas City Chiefs paid tribute to her in a heartfelt Instagram post shared by Chiefs Cheer's handle. The message notes that Krissy cheered for the Super Bowl LVIII winning team for more than 100 games. The statement reads, “We are deeply saddened by the recent passing of CC alum Krystal. Krissy cheered with us for over 100 games from 2006-2011 and 2013-2016.”

“During that time, she attended the Pro Bowl as the Chiefs representative in 2015, served as a captain of her team, cheered during the London game, and visited our troops around the world, including in Iraq, Kuwait, and throughout the United States,” Chiefs Cheer's statement continues.

“She was loved and adored by her teammates, fans, and strangers who were never strangers for long. After her time as a cheerleader, she continued to share her love of dance and Chiefs Cheer by serving in an alumni role on gameday, practices, and at events.”

It adds, “We will miss her kind spirit, joyful energy, and her sparkle. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones. We will cherish every moment we had with her. At a later date, we will share how we will continue to honor her legacy.”