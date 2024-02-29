Former Michigan Wolverine star Craig Roh dead at 33 after cancer battle

In a tragic turn of events, former Michigan Wolverines defensive standout Craig Roe died after a private battle with colon cancer. His widow Chelsea wrote on his X account: “I wanted to let all of his followers know that after an 18-month battle with Stage IV colon cancer, God brought Craig home on Monday, February 26th. Craig was not very public with his battle, as he truly just wanted to focus on bringing the best content and building the best products he could. He laid out a timeline for his business so stay tuned.” Craig Roh in a game from 2012(File Photo)

Roh was a four-star recruit at Chaparral High School, where he was adjudged the Gatorade Player of the Year in Arizona before committing to the Wolverines in 2008. He was standout player who played for Michigan Wolverines from 2009 to 2012 and rewrote the history books with 51 consecutive starts.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

One of his most famous plays helped the Wolverines to a 67-65 triple-overtime win over Illinois in 2010. As Illinois attempted a two-point conversion to send the game into overtime, Roh forced QB Nathan Scheelhaase from the pocket leading to an incomplete pass.

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore wrote on X: “I am saddened to hear about the passing of former defensive end Craig Roh, our program’s all-time leader in career starts. My heart goes out to his family during this difficult time. The entire Roh family is in my thoughts and prayers and we hope for peace and comfort for all who knew this great Wolverine.”

Other tributes flowed in as well. Former NFL star Taylor Lewan, Roh’s teammate in high school and college said: “Without Craig I never have the opportunity to live the life I do now. I would never (made) it to college, never go to the NFL, and would never be sitting in the position I am today. So Craig Roh really and truly did change my life for the better. I’m heartbroken for his wife Chelsea and their young son who now has to grow up without his father. Anyone who knew Craig knew at his core he was a good person who always tried his best regardless of the circumstances.”

Other former Michigan teammates also paid tribute to their fallen comrade.

Former Michigan teammates also paid tribute to their fellow Wolverine. Roh was signed by the Carolina Panthers in 2013 but didn’t appear in a regular season game. He also played in the Canadian Football League where he won the CFL’s Grey Cup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2019.

After his football career, he moved to Texas where he worked with various tech startups and coaching. He is survived by his wife Chelsea and 2-year-old son Max.