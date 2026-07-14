Fort Collins fire: Large blaze off I-25 near Prospect Rd, Colorado, black smoke near CSU; videos

A large fire broke out off Interstate-25 in Prospect Road, Colorado, on Monday afternoon.
The location of the fire is just off the Colorado State University campus in Colorado's Larimer County. Multiple fire engines are responding to the incident.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office issued a brief voluntary evacuation order for residents around Prospect Road. But it was lifted after around 25 minutes, the department confirmed in a Facebook post.
Meanwhile, residents around Prospect Road and those passing through the I-25 next to it reported seeing plumes of black some coming from the area.
Many drivers also shared videos of the incident. Here's one video.
As of now, authorities have not provided an update on the incident. It is unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured in it.
A massive fire response is underway in the area with multiple engines with the Fort Collis Fire Department responding. A large police presence can also be seen in the area.
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.