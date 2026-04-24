A vegetation fire was reported at the 1400 Block of Catalpa Ct, Fort Collins in Colorado on Thursday. The blaze in Larimer County was reported on by Watch Duty. It is reportedly at 5 acres at the time of writing. The blaze was later dubbed the Catalpa Fire.

A vegetation fire was reported at Fort Collins. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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"Units are on scene of an estimated 5 acre vegetation fire in light flashy fuels moving to the south near the "A". There is a canal with water in it on the east side dividing the fire from the neighborhood, per Incident Command," Watch Duty noted.

A further update read “Localized evacuations are taking place but the southern spread of the fire has been stopped, per Incident Command.” Residents ‘west of Overland Trail, south of Elizabeth St to Dixon Canyon Rd’ got a level 3 evacuation order.

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{{^usCountry}} A weather page for Denver also noted “There is a fire burning in west Fort Collins in the Maxwell Natural area by Horsetooth Reservoir.” As per the map the fire is close to the Colorado State University Foothills Campus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A weather page for Denver also noted “There is a fire burning in west Fort Collins in the Maxwell Natural area by Horsetooth Reservoir.” As per the map the fire is close to the Colorado State University Foothills Campus. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A cause for the fire is not immediately known. Fort Collins Fire Department is yet to comment in the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A cause for the fire is not immediately known. Fort Collins Fire Department is yet to comment in the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several people shared images of the fire at Fort Collins. Fort Collins fire: Scary visuals emerge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several people shared images of the fire at Fort Collins. Fort Collins fire: Scary visuals emerge {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I was just getting ready to send this and ask if we knew what was going on. Thanks for the update!,” one person wrote. Smoke could be seen in the image. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I was just getting ready to send this and ask if we knew what was going on. Thanks for the update!,” one person wrote. Smoke could be seen in the image. {{/usCountry}}

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Another shared a photo from closer to where the blaze had broken out.

Several people also reacted to the news of the fire. “I live on Somerville Dr and can smell the smoke. Sirens from emergency vehicles have been hers for at least 10 minutes off and on,” one person wrote. Another added “Mandatory evacuation in progress, don't have map yet, but if you are in the area, be prepared.”

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Yet another said “I heard so many fire trucks.” One person pointed out that the fire was burning across the road from them. “Yikes, there are some really pricey houses in that area,” a person also added. A X page offering weather updates for the area had noted some time back “The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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