Fort Myers shooting reports: Why is I-75 in Lee County closed? What we know amid large police activity

The I-75 in Fort Myers in Lee County, Florida was closed off due to an active investigation on Thursday. Locals on social media are reporting a possible shooting, though officials have not confirmed.

Representational image. (Unsplash)

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A massive police probe was underway on the I-75 with multiple local news outlets reporting that alongside the Lee County police, the Florida State Highway Patrol is at the scene.

The exact location of the incident is near the Alico Road exit on I-75. Police have asked drivers to avoid the area as there is a large presence of officials around it.

Local news outlet Gulf Coast News is reporting, citing traffic cameras that police have closed down the southbound lanes on the I-75, causing massive traffic delays.

This story is being updated.