Fortnite live event crash update: What's wrong? How to solve black screen issue?

Fortnite, the popular battle royale game, reportedly crashed during the live event. Several people took to social media to complain about the issue. The crash came during the Zero Hour event on November 29. At the time of writing, Downdetector noted over 2500 people facing troubles. Fortnite was down for many users during the live event. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

As per Downdetector 67 percent of the people faced server connection issues. The outage map noted areas like New York and Los Angeles were impacted. Many commented on the Downdetector page itself.

One person remarked, “whoever missed the event, try watching on youtube.” Another added, “game crashed lmfaooo.”

Many expressed frustrations on social media as well. “Fortnite crash #fortnite #CRASH #fortnitecrash server down,” one person remarked on X, sharing a visual of their screen.

Another asked, “Who else here had their game crash during the Fortnite event?”. Yet another remarked, “Most of us experinced the live event crash at the same time. What's going on?!”.

One person described the problem in detail saying, “Bro is this only happening to me or happened to you guys? Because In the middle of the event, the screen went black and there was a pause. After that, I exited and re-entered. The event started again and the same thing happened. !Ali's event was ruined Is there a replay?”

It is not clear yet what went wrong. Fortnite Status told players “PSA: If you’re having issues loading into the Zero Hour live event, please restart your Fortnite client and re-queue.”

Fortnite: How to solve black screen issue?

The black screen issue in Fortnite can be fixed by checking game drivers, or heading to Epic Games to verify the Fortnite files. One has to head to the Epic Games library and click on the three dots next to Fortnite, then head to manage, and then verify.

However, this problem seems to be on Fortnite's end, so players will have to wait for it to be resolved. The Zero Hour event was billed as one where “legends assemble to save reality from the Dark Presence,” according to Epic Games.

Fortnite had experienced a massive server outage earlier this month during the Simpsons event. Epic Games had encountered troubles that day as well.