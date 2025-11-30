Xbox cloud gaming down? How to fix 403 Forbidden and 502 Bad Gateway errors

Xbox Network seemed to run into trouble on Saturday, November 29. Several users complained about problems with the cloud gaming service. At the time of writing, Downdetector logged 615 people facing problems. Xbox network faced issues on Friday. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

Most appeared to face issues with server connection, and expressed frustrations in the Downdetector page comment section. “THE ONE DAY MY CONTROLLER STOPS WORKING AND I NEED TO USE CLOUD GAMING TO PLAY,” one remarked.

Also Read | Take your smartphone gaming to the next level with these 5 gear upgrades

Another added, “And Xbox support is no help what so ever they are useless I tell them it’s down and they legit said “I don’t see a problem on our end it must be a internet issue” NO IT ISNT.” On X too people reacted, with one person saying “Looks like Xbox servers are down.” Another remarked about the kind of issues they were facing. “No matter what I do, any http://Xbox.com related website I go to, including Cloud Gaming, gives me either a 403 Forbidden or 502 Bad Gateway,” they said.

There has been no update from Xbox Support in this regard yet.

How to fix 403 Forbidden and 502 Bad Gateway errors

A 403 Forbidden error means the server has received and understood the request. However, it is refusing to authorize access to the requested resource, which happens normally due to permission issues.

One can try and refresh the page, double check the URL, or clear cacher and cookies as simple first steps. If these don't solve the problem then the VPN or proxy settings can be checked.

Meanwhile, the 502 Bad Gateway error signifies a communication problem between web servers. Restarting the network equipment, flushing the DNS cache, clearing cookies and cache, and refreshing the page are among some of the possible ways to fix this issue.

However, the problem appears to be on Xbox's side and not the user's, so the fixes are unlikely to yield results.