5 VPN services to choose from in 2025

With data tracking, geo-blocking, and throttled internet speeds still very much a thing in 2025, using a VPN is basic hygiene. But with the market flooded with half-baked apps and empty privacy promises, these five services continue to stand out for all the right reasons. Choose these VPN services in 2025.

1. ExpressVPN

One of the most trusted names in the business, ExpressVPN stays ahead on speed, ease of use, and reliability. Its apps work across everything from phones and laptops to smart TVs and routers. You get a clean UI, solid connection speeds, and a strict no-logs policy. It’s pricey, yes, but you’re paying for a hassle-free experience that works every time you hit “connect.”

2. NordVPN

NordVPN combines strong security features with a growing network of over 6,000 servers. The standout? Its Threat Protection blocks malware and trackers even when the VPN is off. With reliable performance for streaming and torrenting, and features like Meshnet (for private device-to-device connections), Nord hits the sweet spot between price and performance.

3. Proton VPN

For those who want transparency and serious privacy, Proton VPN is built by the same folks behind ProtonMail. Based in Switzerland with a strict no-logs policy, it’s open-source and regularly audited. The free plan is actually usable, which is a rare in the VPN world, and its paid tiers unlock Secure Core servers and streaming-optimized performance.

4. Surfshark

Surfshark is the budget all-rounder. You get unlimited device connections, clean apps, and plenty of customization for under ₹200/month (with long-term plans). Despite the low price, it doesn’t skimp on features. CleanWeb blocks ads and malware, and the NoBorders mode helps bypass network restrictions in high-censorship countries.

5. Mullvad

Mullvad doesn’t want your email, name, or anything that could identify you. It generates a random account number, takes anonymous payments (even cash), and keeps zero user logs. It’s not flashy, and streaming support can be hit or miss, but for hardcore privacy users, it’s the cleanest VPN setup you’ll find.