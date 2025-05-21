Fortnite returns to iOS in US after 1,740 days, iPhone users celebrate with memes

Fortnite is availableon the iOS App Store in the US again after nearly five years. Epic Games said it has also returned to the Epic Games Store and AltStore. While Fortnite will not appear ifsearched on the App Store as of now, it can be downloaded on iPhone and iPad via a link shared in the following post. Fortnite returns to iOS in US after 1,740 days (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)(REUTERS)

As many as 1,740 days ago, as several social media post specify, Fortnite was kicked off the App Store by Apple after Epic Games added its own in-app payment system to the game, violating Apple’s rules. However, a significant court ruling in Epic Games v. Apple forced Apple not to take fees from purchases made outside of apps. Subsequently, the game is now available on US iPhones yet again.

CEO Tim Sweeney said following the major ruling that Epic planned to bring back Fortnite to iOS in the US. Making a “peace proposal,” he stated, according to The Verge, “If Apple extends the court’s friction-free, Apple-tax-free framework worldwide, we’ll return Fortnite to the App Store worldwide and drop current and future litigation on the topic.“

Fortnite returned to Apple nearly a month after a District Court in California accused the tech juggernaut of willfully violating a court order in its suit against Epic Games. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said, per legal documents obtained by Variety, “For the reasons set forth herein, the Court finds Apple in willful violation of this Court’s 2021 Injunction which issued to restrain and prohibit Apple’s anticompetitive conduct and anticompetitive pricing. Apple’s continued attempts to interfere with competition will not be tolerated.”

Meanwhile, Sweeney wrote on X in response to the ruling, “NO FEES on web transactions. Game over for the Apple Tax. Apple’s 15-30% junk fees are now just as dead here in the United States of America as they are in Europe under the Digital Markets Act. Unlawful here, unlawful there. 4 years 4 months 17 days.”

