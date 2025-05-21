Fortnite back on iPhone in US: Here’s how to download it from iOS App Store

“The storm only makes you stronger if you learn how to dance in it.” After a lengthy legal dispute, Fortnite is now available on the US App Store for iPhone and iPad users.(X/Fortnite)

Following more than four years of legal back-and-forth, Fortnite has officially returned to the US App Store, and players on iPhones and iPads can finally play.

The long-running standoff between Epic Games and Apple came to a close following a court ruling on 30 April 2025, which forced Apple to revise its App Store terms of service.

The core issue stemmed from a dispute that began in 2020, when Epic introduced its own in-game payment system to bypass Apple’s transaction fees.

Following the ruling, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney confirmed that he “would return Fortnite to the US iOS App Store next week.”

Fortnite, on Tuesday afternoon posted, “Fortnite is BACK on the App Store in the U.S. on iPhones and iPads... and on the Epic Games Store and AltStore in the E.U! It’ll show up in Search soon!” to which Sweeny shared, and expressed, “we back fam.”

Now, fans can once again download Fortnite directly from the App Store, link their Epic Games accounts, and jump into matches just like old times.