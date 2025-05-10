Menu Explore
How to download Fortnite on iOS after legal battle: Here's what we know about its return

ByBhavika Rathore
May 10, 2025 11:14 AM IST

After legal battles, Fortnite will return to iOS in 2025 under improved terms.

After a lengthy absence, Fortnite is finally making its way back to iOS devices. Following years of legal battles between Epic Games and Apple, which saw the popular battle royale game pulled from the App Store, Epic has announced that Fortnite will return to iOS in 2025. Thanks to a favourable outcome for Epic Games in the ongoing legal saga, the game will return under improved terms, much to the excitement of fans who have been waiting for its return.

After years of legal battles, Fortnite will return to iOS in 2025, much to the delight of fans. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
After years of legal battles, Fortnite will return to iOS in 2025, much to the delight of fans. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)

When will Fortnite be available on iOS again?

While it is confirmed that iOS is making a comeback after the dispute between the two companies has reached an agreement, it is yet to be revealed when it will be available for users. The last update on the matter was provided by Formate via their X (formerly known as Twitter) account. It stated that Epic Games has submitted the Fortnite App to Apple, which will not review it before launching it on the US App Store. 

On May 1, Tim Sweeney, founder of Epic Games, confirmed that Fortnite would return to iOS devices within the week, though he didn’t specify an exact date. This announcement sparked excitement within the gaming community as many had been waiting for the chance to play Fortnite once again on their preferred platform.

How to download Fortnite on iOS?

While the exact method for downloading Fortnite on iOS remains unclear, there are a couple of possibilities for how players will be able to access the game. One option is a straightforward download directly from the App Store, now that legal barriers have been lifted.

Alternatively, Epic Games could introduce the Epic Games Store app, which is already in use in the European Union, as a way to download Fortnite on iOS devices. As details emerge, Epic is expected to provide more information on how users can access the games, as reported by Siege GG.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
