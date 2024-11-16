Fortnite streamers x2Twins 'Dead from Gaming?’: Disappearance sparks viral TikTok claims

The gaming world has been thrown into a frenzy with concern over the sudden disappearance of the popular Fortnite duo, X2Twins. Recent online rumors have suggested that the brothers, Jesse and Jordan Eckley, may have passed away due to health issues related to excessive gaming. Streamers Jesse and Jordan Eckley(YouTube)

While these claims remain unsubstantiated, the twins' continuous absence from the public eye and gaming platforms, with days passing without any updates, has sparked concerns and worry among the fans and followers. The x2Twins boast over six million YouTube subscribers and 2.5 million TikTok followers.

What happened to Fortnite streamers x2Twins ?

A viral TikTok post gaining a lot of traction has mentioned the alleged deaths of Australian brothers and Twitch content creators, Jesse and Jordan Eckley. The post, which cites no credible sources, claims the streamer duo died from heart failure caused by "excessive gaming and sweating" during Fortnite sessions.

"The twin gamers, known as the x2Twins, both recently passed away. Twenty-three-year-old Jesse Eckley and Jordan Eckley both died due to heart failure from sweating too hard in Fortnite. The twin gamers will be missed," reads the post from an unverified account. As of now, no official confirmation or credible information supports these claims.

Famed for their 3,000+ hours of Fortnite gameplay and status as top players in the Oceanic (OCE) region, the x2Twins' unexpected silence has only fueled the rumors, despite the bizarre nature of the claim.

Social media reacts to the bizarre death claims

As fans eagerly await confirmation or clarification, social media has become a hotbed of reactions. Netizens were quick to criticise the originator of the baseless claims. One user quipped, “Who tf tried starting a stupid rumor that @x2twins died?” in response to a viral post claiming, “The gaming world has been left in shock as reports have emerged of the sudden passing of Jordan and Jesse Eckley, the talented duo known as 'x2Twins.'"

Even YouTuber TimmyFNBR noted that the brothers have not posted anything recently. However, he suggested they might be taking a break from their rigorous gaming routine and constant pressure.

So what’s the truth? The story about the twins' alleged death likely originated from a joke post, possibly making a sarcastic comment on gaming obsession, which was misinterpreted. With no corroboration, the claims circulating online all trace back to this single source.

Although fans were shocked by the circulating rumors, there is no reliable evidence to confirm these claims. In situations like this, where rumours lack credible evidence, it’s best to wait for official statements or confirmations. The gaming community is encouraged to prioritise responsible behaviour by refraining from assumptions and helping to prevent the spread of baseless claims.