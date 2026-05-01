Foss High School stabbing: First info on suspect after multiple injured in Tacoma; scary videos emerge

Multiple people are reportedly injured in a stabbing attack at Foss High School in Tacoma, Washington on Thursday afternoon. Tacoma Police said that said that a suspect has been detained and the scene is secure. The report noted that police did not clarify if the suspect is a student.

Representational.

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Here's a video from the scene showing complete chaos outside the school on Tyler Street in Tacoma.

According to local Fox affiliate Fox 13, the fight stemmed from a fight inside the school, indicating that the suspect could be one of the students. The report notes that four students and one security guard have been injured in the incident. No official details on their injuries, but the report notes that the injuries are not life-threatening.

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{{^usCountry}} Foss High School is currently on lockdown, and the police are working to disperse students back to their guardians. What We Know About The Suspect {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Foss High School is currently on lockdown, and the police are working to disperse students back to their guardians. What We Know About The Suspect {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As of now, officials have not revealed details of the suspect but Fox 13 reports citing a student who was inside the school, that the suspect was likely a student. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of now, officials have not revealed details of the suspect but Fox 13 reports citing a student who was inside the school, that the suspect was likely a student. {{/usCountry}}

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The student cited in the report said that the fight between the students started one student took away someone's vape pen, which sparked a reaction. The other boys were " going to jump him," the student said, and the suspect had a knife, and he shanked four kids and one adult."

However, the Fox News report notes that is unclear if all of them were stabbed or hurt by other means.

As of now, Foss High School has not released a public statement on the incident.

Officials, however, have not specified where in the school the incident happened and whether all of the victims were injured in the knife attack.

Foss High School is located at 2112 South Tyler Street in Central Tacoma, Washington. It’s a public high school serving grades 9–12 with roughly around 600–625 students

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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