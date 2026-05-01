Freehold library shooting: Adult male shot on Main Street in Freehold; first details

A shooting was reported at Freehold Public Library on Main Street in Freehold, New Jersey on Thursday. A shooting was reported in the Freehold Public Library in Freehold, New Jersey. (Facebook/Freehold Public Library)

“An incident has occurred on East Main Street on or about 4PM today and Freehold Borough Police Department are on the scene. No further information is available at this time. Please avoid the area if possible,” an update from the Borough of Freehold read.

Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office also added “Members of the MCPO Major Crimes Bureau and the Freehold Borough Police Department are actively investigating the shooting of an adult male that took place on East Main Street between South and Center streets this afternoon. This is believed to have been an isolated incident, with no known further danger to the community. We are asking the public to please avoid the immediate area while the investigation continues. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

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The incident took place on East Main Street between South and Center streets, and an adult male was shot. News 12 New Jersey reporter Syma Chowdhry noted “Police are investigating a shooting inside the Freehold Public Library on Main Street in Downtown Freehold.” Jim Murdoch of the same publication added “MULTIPLE SOURCES CONFIRM SHOOTING AT FREEHOLD PUBLIC LIBRARY ON MAIN STREET.” The journalist added, “Reports are victim has two wounds and is en route to JSUMC.” Murdoch also reported that nobody was in custody as of 5pm, citing a source.

Reactions to Freehold shooting Several people reacted to the news of the shooting at Freehold. “Was just there, prob just before it happened,” one person wrote. Another added “Wow !!! What the hell is going on.”

Several people offered prayers for those involved. One sent it out to ‘everyone’, while another prayed for the ‘victims’. Notably, there is only one victim that authorities have mentioned thus far. “Everywhere you go.... gonna need metal detectors. Such a sad world we live in,” another added.

One page claimed that the victim suffered gunshot wounds to the ‘face and to the side’ though there is no official confirmation of the same. “Very large police presence I was just on Main cStreet as this happened,” one person commented. “Wow, this is nuts,” said another. Others too lodged their complaints with the worsening law and order situation. “There's so much hate its disgusting anymore and scary,” one commented. “Maybe we should build ballrooms in all libraries, movie theaters, and places of worship?,” wrote another, in a reference to the shooting at the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton, after which an argument was made that had the event taken place at the White House ballroom, the security breach would likely have never happened.