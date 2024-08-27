FOX anchor Matt Vereen arrested for possession of child porn, here are the charges against him

FOX 57 News anchor, Matt Vereen, was reportedly arrested in Columbia, South Carolina for possession and distribution of child pornography. The anchor has been charged on three charges of the same and the media outlet has deleted his author page from its official website. FOX News anchor, Matt Vereen was arrested for the distribution of child pornography.(@mattvereen/Instagram)

Fox anchor arrested for distribution of child pornography

Vereen was allegedly arrested on Wednesday, August 21 and was followed by the FOX announcing the anchor’s suspension. Vereen is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. According to the reports, he has a bond of $40,000 and its conditions state that the anchor is not legally allowed to be around minors without an adult’s supervision. He will also not have any access to social networking sites or the internet for personal use.

What are the charges against Matt Vereen?

The official charges implemented on him include two second-degree counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one third-degree count, as reported by The Mirror.

The anchor currently faces a prison sentence of up to 30 years for his offence following the jurisdiction law if gets convicted in all three courts. A South Carolina news site, WIS10, reported that Vereen has an arrest warrant. Mirror U.S. Sports decided not to divulge more details about the charges. Investigators found evidence of Vereen’s purchases by checking his internet records, Gmail, and Apple messages.

FOX releases statement

Vereen worked as a sports reporter at FOX 57. The news outlet released an official statement after messages of the anchor’s arrest flooded social media. FOX wrote, “Sports reporter Matt Vereen has been arrested and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office."

It continued to explain the depth of the matter but did not share any further details. They wrote, “Wach Fox News understands the severity of these allegations and Vereen has been placed on suspension pending an investigation. As this is a personnel matter, the station will not be commenting further at this time."