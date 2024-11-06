Fox News election desk calls US Elections in favour of Donald Trump

Donald Trump has emerged victorious in the US Presidential elections, according to Fox News. The media outlet made the bold call early on Wednesday, declaring Trump the winner of the election. Donald Trump's won swing states Georgia and North Carolina, and is also head to a win in Pennsylvania.

While other major networks have yet to formally project a winner, the shift in key battleground states has tipped decisively in Trump's favor. Networks have already called Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina for Trump, states that were crucial for his path to victory. With a significant lead in other swing states, Trump’s momentum appears unstoppable, leaving Harris's campaign in disarray.

The 78-year-old came back from behind in what would be the most stunning comeback in US political history

At a watch party in Washington, DC, Kamala Harris supporters were visibly dejected as the news broke. "You won't hear from the vice president tonight, but you will hear from her tomorrow," said Cedric Richmond, a senior adviser to the Harris campaign, as the mood turned somber.

In contrast, celebrations erupted at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where jubilant supporters awaited his address.

Republican Party Gains Control of the Senate

As if the presidential race weren’t enough, the Republican Party also claimed control of the Senate, flipping two critical seats to topple the narrow Democratic majority. The results solidified the sweeping political realignment under Trump’s leadership and signaled a seismic shift in Washington, as the GOP now holds both the presidency and the legislative branch.

Trump vs Harris fight

The race was always expected to be tight, with polls showing a neck-and-neck contest for months. Trump, who has refused to concede his 2020 loss and continues to stoke doubts about the integrity of the election process, entered the race after surviving multiple legal battles, including impeachment proceedings and a criminal conviction. He also faced two separate assassination attempts that added a layer of drama and danger to his campaign.

Harris, 60, positioned herself as the antidote to Trump’s divisive rhetoric, focusing her message on democracy, equality, and access to abortion rights. She made a dramatic entry into the race in July after President Joe Biden’s surprising withdrawal, positioning herself as the future of the Democratic Party and an advocate for marginalized communities.