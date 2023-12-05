Fox News host cuts off Donald Trump to fact-check his ‘rigged election’ claims during live broadcast: ‘Many untruths’

Fox News recently cut off a live broadcast of a Donald Trump Iowa rally to make a fact-check. The campaign rally was taking place in Cedar Rapids. Former President Donald Trump speaks during a Commit to Caucus rally, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa (AP/PTI(AP12_03_2023_000008A)(AP)

The broadcast was underway when Fox anchor Arthel Neville cut away from Trump and clarified that the election in 2020 was not rigged. “Well, the former president finally got around to some campaign promises amid lots of cheering, as you heard,” Neville told viewers. “Many untruths,” she added.

“The 2020 election was not rigged. It was not stolen,” Neville said, referencing Trump's claim that he won the vote against Joe Biden.

In the past too, Neville had countered Trump's election claims. Trump had once blasted Neville, as well as another Fox anchor, saying she should be moved over to CNN.

Back in 2021 too, Neville had fact-checked Trump after he stressed his "rigged election" claims during a visit to a New York City Police Department precinct to honour 9/11 first responders. "He did not miss any opportunities to air grievances, including claiming that the election was rigged, which it was not," Neville said. "It has been proven in court multiple times. It has been proven that the election was not rigged by elected election officials, but it started out on a good note. Former president saying that he grew up with the firefighters [and police officers] because he's from New York and he thanked them for their service."

Neville is a co-anchor for FOX News Live. She joined Fox News Channel (FNC) in 1998, and until 2001, she served as a contributor there before rejoining the network in 2010 as a New York-based anchor. “Before returning to Fox News ten years ago, Neville helped launch a newly acquired Fox affiliate in San Diego. The station had only been airing programming from Los Angeles and Mexico. With Neville at the helm, the morning show shot to #1 - overtaking market mainstays,” Neville’s Fox News profile states.

“Neville began her career as a reporter in highly respected local newsrooms. Seven years in, she got her national break and forged an unmatchable career. She became the nation’s first high-profile African American female entertainment reporter. Neville hosted and produced a one-on-one celebrity interview show on E! Entertainment Television. Next, Neville launched the entertainment news show, EXTRA,” it adds.