Fox River water level: Major flooding expected in Waukesha – Full list of areas at risk in Wisconsin

Minor flooding is currently occurring in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, and major flooding is expected as the Fox River continues to rise. WAUWATOSA, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 10: Caution tape marks off a pedestrian pathway from flooding on August 10, 2025 in downtown Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. (Getty Images via AFP)

Fox River current water level

As of 9:00 AM CDT on Sunday, the river stage was at 6.4 feet, a level that typically results in minor flooding, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Forecasts from the National Water Prediction Service indicate the river could crest at 10.8 feet later this evening, which would lead to major flooding.

This projected level is about 2 feet higher than the previous record of 8.8 feet set in 2008.

NWS Flood Warning

A flood warning remains in effect until early Tuesday morning for parts of Wisconsin, including Waukesha County.

According to the NWS alert, “The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.8 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening.”

The alert adds, "At 10.0 feet, Water hits the base of Barstow St bridge and Bank St bridge. Corrina Blvd, Buckley St, Baxter St, W Main St is flooded. Water impacts Bank St and E St Paul Ave. Frame Park is flooded. There is widespread flooding around homes in the Bethesda Court area about one half mile south of downtown Waukesha.”

Road Closures

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has confirmed several road closures due to rising floodwaters. Motorists are advised to avoid the following routes: