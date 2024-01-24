From Chicago to New York, here are 2024's worst cities in US for bed bugs

Amidst the Paris bed bug mania, travellers across the world are more worried than ever with avoiding these stealthy parasites. As Americans look forward to explore the United States in 2024, Orkin has released its ‘Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List’. Bed bugs have shown a recent and rapid global expansion. (Shutterstock)

The ranking is based on the number of new bed bug treatments during the previous year. According to Orkin, their survey demonstrates the need for treatment as well as the steps that citizens and business owners have taken to resolve beg bug problems.

Windy City secures the top spot

Chicago, widely recognised as the Windy City, secured the top spot for the fourth consecutive year, positioning it as one of the worst cities for bed bugs. New York and Philadelphia hold onto the second and third spot respectively.

This year, Greensboro in North Carolina saw the biggest surge, rising twenty-five spots into the top 20. Milwaukee, at number 25, moved up the list by fifteen, while Tampa, at number 31, moved up by ten.

According to Orkin, the bed bug cities list is based on treatment data from the metro areas between December 1, 2022 and November 30, 2023.

Bed bugs “are typically 3/16 inch long, red to dark brown in color and are mostly nocturnal insects that come out of hiding to take blood meals from sleeping humans,” the pest control company said while sharing the tips to keep infestation at bay.

Orkin has advised travellers to keep their bags off the bed, the floor, and the walls, and to inspect hotel rooms for bedbugs and mattress stains.

"Putting all dryer-safe clothing through 30-45 minutes in the dryer on the highest setting after a trip can also help," Orkin suggested.

Here are Orkin's 2024 top 50 worst cities for bed bugs

1. Chicago

2. New York

3. Philadelphia

4. Cleveland-Akron, OH

5. Los Angeles

6. Detroit

7. Washington, D.C. (+2)

8. Indianapolis (-1)

9. Charlotte (+5)

10. Champaign, IL (+1)

11. Columbus, OH (-1)

12. Cincinnati (+1)

13. Atlanta (+3)

14. Grand Rapids, MI (-2)

15. Denver

16. Baltimore (-8)

17. Richmond, VA (+9)

18. Greensboro, N.C. (+25)

19. St. Louis (+6)

20. Youngstown (+7)

21. Pittsburgh (-3)

22. Dallas-Ft. Worth (-5)

23. Flint, MI (-2)

24. Raleigh-Durham (-4)

25. Milwaukee (+15)

26. Charleston, W.V. (-7)

27. Greenville, SC (-3)

28. Norfolk, VA (-5)

29. Davenport (+8)

30. Nashville (+3)

31. Tampa (+10)

32. Toledo (+6)

33. Dayton, OH (+1)

34. Knoxville (-4)

35. Las Vegas (new to list)

36. Omaha, NE (-4)

37. South Bend, IN (-9)

38. Houston (+6)

39. Cedar Rapids, MI (-8)

40. Fort Wayne, IN (-5)

41. San Francisco (-19)

42. Buffalo, NY (-13)

43. Harrisburg (-7)

44. Seattle (-5)

45. Miami

46. Orlando (+1)

47. Minneapolis (new to list)

48. Oklahoma City (new to list)

49. Louisville, KY

50. Lexington, KY (-4)