From George Clooney to James Carville, Hunter Biden is angry with the Democrats. Here's why

Hunter Biden, the embattled son of former President Joe Biden, appeared on a podcast with YouTuber Andrew Callaghan and discussed all the things that keep him and his family in the news. Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, attends a Hanukkah holiday reception in the East Room of the White House on December 16, 2024.(AFP)

Hunter, 55, has been the subject of a major scandal involving his drug use and firearms license, which resulted in his conviction in June 2024. He was pardoned by Joe Biden towards the end of his Presidential tenure.

Speaking to Callaghan, Hunter Biden spoke about the chain of events leading to his father's decision to drop out of the Presidential race in 2024, and how a section of the Blue Party forced that. He targeted actor George Clooney, a mega donor of the Democrats, who wrote an op-ed in the New York Times on July 10 urging the Democratic Party to name a new nominee for the 2024 US elections.

“F—k him and everybody around him, I don’t have to be f—king nice,” Hunter Biden said. “Number one, I agree with [director] Quentin Tarantino, George Clooney is not a f—king actor … he is a brand."

"He’s great friends with Barack Obama. F—k you. What do you have to do with f—king anything? Why do I have to f—king listen to you?”

Here's the video:

Clooney was crucial in persuading the Democratic Party to sack Biden and, subsequently, decide on former VP Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's candidate. On June 15, George Clooney held a fundraiser for the Biden campaign in Hollywood, where Joe Biden froze on the stage, sparking major concerns around his competency to serve as POTUS for another term.

Hunter also took aim at several Democratic Party advisors and strategists and made a number of serious allegations against them. He said James Carville, the eminent Democrat strategist, "hasn't won a race in 40 f------ years." Hunter Biden said, David Axelrod, former Obama advisor, "had one success in his political life and that was Barack Obama and that was because of Barack Obama."

Meanwhile, he said Anita Dunn "has made $40-$50 million off the Democratic Party," and Jake Tapper "has the smallest audience on cable news."