Hunter Biden turned to DNC for legal fees, ultimately his ‘sugar brother’ footed millions

New book reveals that as legal trouble mounted for Hunter Biden last year, the then-first son reportedly begged the Democratic National Committee to cover his ballooning legal fees. A political tell-all states Hunter Biden pleaded for DNC assistance with his legal fees, which were declined. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File)(AP)

The upcoming political tell-all, 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America claims the DNC declined, even though it had already been footing the legal bill for President Joe Biden’s separate classified documents investigation.

Kevin Morris bankrolled Hunter’s legal woes

The book, written by journalists Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager, and Isaac Arnsdorf, cites that by mid-2024, Hunter’s legal situation had become increasingly dire.

The former son's longtime backer and friend, Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris, nicknamed his “sugar brother”, had already paid off over $2 million in back taxes and was reportedly covering many of Hunter’s legal expenses. These included not only defence attorneys but also court-mandated payments like alimony to ex-wife Kathleen Buhle and child support to Lunden Roberts, the mother of Hunter’s daughter, Navy Joan, as the New York Post cited.

Morris, who testified before House Republicans earlier this year, estimated that Hunter’s legal tab had hit $5 million by the time the 2024 presidential race began heating up. However, Morris' own daughter criticised Hunter, accusing him of “taking advantage” of her father’s support.

How Hunter Biden’s trials undid a Presidency

Last June, a law firm that once represented Hunter sued him for allegedly failing to pay over $50,000 in outstanding fees. On 11 June 2024, Hunter was convicted on three felony gun charges. Just months later, in September, he pleaded guilty to several tax felonies for evading $1.4 million in IRS payments.

“The only thing I care about is that my son is not convicted,” Then President Joe Biden told one of his close friends, per The Wall Street Journal.

Notably, Joe even considered creating a legal defence fund to help Hunter battle both federal charges and the ongoing congressional inquiry into his overseas business dealings.

Ultimately, Biden issued a pardon for Hunter, covering all charges and any potential related offences committed between January 1, 2014, and December 1, 2024.

2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America by Penguin Press will hit the shelves on July 8.