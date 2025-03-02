Trump makes bombshell cocaine claim against Joe and Hunter Biden, says ‘bad stuff happened’ in White House

President Donald Trump promised to launch a probe after suggesting that the cocaine found in a locker near the Oval Office in July 2023 likely belonged to either Joe or Hunter Biden. Donald Trump called the cocaine finding a “terrible thing” in his first interview since taking over the White House.(AFP)

The drug was discovered when the Biden family was spending the weekend at Camp David in 2023. Following this, an 11-day inquiry was launched after it was determined to be the illegal substance.

According to Trump, fingerprints should have been found via forensic examination, but the evidence seemed to have been purposefully erased.

The US President called the cocaine finding a “terrible thing” in his first interview since taking over the White House.

“That was such a terrible thing because, you know, those bins are very loaded up with... and they're not clean and they have hundreds and even thousands of fingerprints,” Trump told The Spectator World's Ben Domenech.

He further stated that the forensic specialists had discovered the packet, which was “wiped dry” and “stone cold,” implying a cover-up attempt.

Trump vows to launch probe

Trump has promised to start an intensive probe. He said that there had been “bad things” at the White House and suggested that the controversy had been purposefully kept under wraps.

“By the way, and I have to tell you, I think I'm going to look into that because ... bad stuff happened there.”

According to media sources, Trump's comments have rekindled suspicion about the controversy, which the White House had previously downplayed due to unclear evidence.

“Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered,” the Secret Service stated in a statement.

As the interview moved further, Trump attacked the media, saying that CNN and CBS were protecting Biden while trying to discredit him. He specifically attacked 60 Minutes and CNN's Jake Tapper for not holding the Biden administration responsible.