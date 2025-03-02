SNL brutally mocks Trump-Zelensky heated White House meeting as fake Elon Musk enters skit; ‘A big, beautiful trap’

Saturday Night Live offered its own interpretation of US President Donald Trump's clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the White House meeting, which has astounded the entire world. SNL kicked off this weekend's broadcast with Trump (played as usual by James Austin Johnson) and Vice President JD Vance (Bowen Yang) reprimanding Zelensky (Mikey Day) over ending the Ukraine and Russia war. SNL started with a humorous voiceover, mentioning that Trump hosted Zelensky at the White House and “it went really, really well.” Later, fake Musk entered the skit.(SNL )

The surprise was brought when Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who was portrayed by SNL's Mike Myers, entered the meeting.

SNL mocks Trump and Zelensky's meeting that went ‘really well’

The sketch started with a humorous voiceover, mentioning that Trump hosted Zelensky at the White House and “it went really, really well.”

“Everyone who watched felt at ease and thought the world is now a safer place. Here now is a replay of their historic press conference.”

Trump then introduced himself as the President and CEO of the Gaza Hotel and Casino in reference to his proposal to make the war-impacted region a “Riviera of the Middle East.”

“I'd like to welcome President Zelensky to this incredible trap,” he said, adding that “It’s going to be a big, beautiful trap, and we’re going to attack him very soon for no reason, right?”

As the skit of Friday’s White House meeting move further, fake Trump mockingly praised Zelensky for “dressing like casual Star Trek…I love Star Trek because there’s no DEI.”The Ukrainian leader actually showed up for the Oval Office meeting wearing black slacks and a black pullover.

'Does the sign outside say ‘Ukraine House?’

Following that, the program focused on Trump's cautious approach to his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Imposter Trump requested fake Zelensky to “tell Putin how much you loved him and you're sorry.”

The two leaders were then interrupted by Yang as Vance, who told Zelensky, “You haven’t said thank you for the past 15 seconds since I’ve been yelling at you.”

Fake Trump and Vance repeatedly hindered Zelensky's attempts to speak on Saturday Night Live, just like their meeting in the Oval Office.

The fictional Vance took jibe at Zelensky saying, “You have been talking the entire time. Does the sign outside say ‘Ukraine House?’ No, it says ‘America House.”

In addition, the cold open recreated the actual “cards” phase of the meeting.

Trump claimed to have all the cards during the skit: “I have ‘skip.’ I have ‘draw four.’ I have ‘reverse.’ I have ‘get out of jail free’ — the Supreme Court gave me that one.”

The fake Ukrainian President then recommended them to visit his nation.

“I’ve been to Ukraine on Google Maps. It’s a mess,” the fake US VP stated.

Also Read: Is Zelensky a billionaire? Know about his salary, net worth and properties as Trump rages over US funding to Ukraine

Fake Musk joins SNL skit

Fake Musk arrived at the event wearing a red chainsaw and “tech support” T-shirt, which The Tesla CEO actually donned during a cabinet meeting.

Fake Musk told Trump, “What are you doing in my office?” I am the president. I’m kidding. Maybe I’m not…”

Fake Trump responded that he feels “so comfortable with all of that”.

Trump went on to highlight DOGE's actions, saying that they are firing people in large numbers in the government. He insisted that they enjoy mass firings since they don't need to know the workers' names or their precise functions.

Musk then acknowledged that they are “firing the non-essential employees, like air traffic controllers.”

The sketch concluded with Trump alluding to the lackluster “Epstein Files” release, which was yet another major headline of the week. Declaring that they will soon release the Epstein Files, fake Trump said, “Yes, America is going to see all the names, from A to S. No T.”