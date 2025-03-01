Is Zelensky a billionaire? Know about his salary, net worth and properties as Trump rages over US funding to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump's White House conversation blown out, when Vice President JD Vance suggested that he should be grateful to America for all the support amidst the war and aggression. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)

As the meeting continued, Trump told Zelensky, “You don’t have the cards right now.” However, the Ukrainian President was quick to clap back at the POTUS, saying, “We’re not playing cards.”

Trump's voice got harsher at Zelensky's resistance. “You are risking millions of people's lives. With World War III, you're taking a chance.”

The amount of funds that the United States spends on military aid to Ukraine has angered Trump, who has stated that he wants European nations to contribute more to Ukraine's defense. According to the Congressional Research Service, the US Congress has given Ukraine over $175 billion in security and development aid in just three years. Trump chastised Zelensky in his Truth Social post for acting as if “our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations.” He declared that he desires peace, and not advantage.

Meanwhile, Zelensky refused to apologise to Trump following the heated exchange, saying that “I'm not sure that we did something bad.” However, he suggested that their discussion should not have happened in front of the media.

While Trump is fumed over the US' assistance to the war-torn nation, have you have wondered what's Zelensky's net worth?

Know about Zelensky's wealth

Zelensky has an estimated net worth of $30 million. Earlier, several users on social media and Russian misinformation campaigns made inflated claims that portrayed the Ukrainian President as a billionaire with assets exceeding $1 billion.

Zelensky's success in the field of entertainment, where he worked for more than 20 years as an actor, comedian, and producer, is a major contributor to his wealth. He founded Kvartal 95 in 1997, a comedy group that grew into a major production company. Kvartal 95 produced successful television series, movies, and live performances.

Servant of the People, the company's flagship project, was a satirical series that ran from 2015 to 2019 and created a cultural sensation in Ukraine. Zelenskyy played a schoolteacher who was surprisingly elected president. The popularity of the show increased his wealth as much as his reputation. Kvartal 95 has reportedly generated $30 million a year. After he became president in 2019, Zelenskyy gave his partners a 25% stake in the company, which Forbes Ukraine estimates is worth about $11 million. He is anticipated to regain this ownership after his term is up.

Zelensky's real estate holdings

His real estate holdings prior to entering politics included a modest flat in Ukraine worth about $1 million and a villa in Forte dei Marmi, Italy, which he bought for $4 million in 2019 and sold the very next year, as per BBN Times.

His estimated $4 million in real estate holdings also includes co-owned residences and a modest commercial property in Kyiv.

Did Zelensky suffer any decline in wealth after war broke out?

Zelensky's wealth saw significant fluctuation since he became president. His official pay is a meager 28,000 Ukrainian hryvnias a month, or around $930 USD, which adds up to just more than $11,000 annually. Compared to his entertainment revenues, which included royalties and production income, this is a substantial decrease.

His 2020 financial statement showed that he earned about $623,000. This was mostly from the sale of his wife Olena Zelenska's real estate and Kvartal 95 royalties. His income has probably decreased further after Russia's 2022 invasion, as Ukraine's economy is still struggling due to the conflict.