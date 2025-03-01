Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Oleksandr Dubinsky? Ukrainian MP calls for Zelensky's impeachment amid Trump fallout

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 01, 2025 07:03 AM IST

Volodymyr Zelensky had an argument with Trump and Vance on Friday. Following this, Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Dubinsky has called for the impeachment of Zelensky. 

Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Dubinsky has called for the impeachment of President Volodymyr Zelensky following a heated exchange between Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance during a meeting at the White House on Friday.

Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Dubinsky has called for the impeachment of President Volodymyr Zelensky.(AP and X/ @Dubinsky_pro)
Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Dubinsky has called for the impeachment of President Volodymyr Zelensky.(AP and X/ @Dubinsky_pro)

In a post on X, Dubinsky sharply criticized Zelensky, labeling his actions a “diplomatic failure.”

“The events of the past hours - the public humiliation of Zelensky at the White House, Trump’s acknowledgment of Zelensky's diplomatic failure, and Ukraine’s loss of unconditional U.S. support - have marked the final act of the regime's collapse,” he wrote. “But Zelensky has not only failed in foreign policy - he has driven the country into a state where anyone who disagrees with his course faces repression.”

Dubinsky demanded an “emergency session of the Ukrainian Parliament” to initiate impeachment proceedings against Zelensky, citing the following reasons -

"- the failure of foreign policy, which has led to Ukraine's international isolation and the loss of allied support.

- a lost war, which is the result of incompetent leadership and catastrophic decisions.

- violations of citizens' rights and the usurpation of power, manifested in the suppression of the opposition, persecution of dissenters, and authoritarian rule."

Dubinsky urged fellow Members of Parliament to “stop wasting time” and act decisively.

“Zelensky thought he could rule Ukraine through force. Now he has lost. Ukraine must decide - will it continue its freefall into the abyss, or will it begin the fight for true independence?” he wrote.

Also Read: Donald Trump says Zelenskyy can return for talks when ‘ready for peace’

Also Read: What is Trump's approval rating today? A look at latest number amid Zelensky clash

Who is Oleksandr Dubinsky?

Oleksandr Dubinsky has been a member of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, since 2019. The 43-year-old faced a two-month arrest in 2023 on suspicion of state treason and was also accused of spreading misinformation about Ukraine’s political leadership, Meduza reported.

In 2021, the United States imposed sanctions on Dubinsky, alleging he was part of a “Russia-linked foreign influence network” tied to fellow People’s Deputy Andrii Derkach. He was accused of interfering in the 2020 US presidential election, Reuters reported.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On