Who is Oleksandr Dubinsky? Ukrainian MP calls for Zelensky's impeachment amid Trump fallout

Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Dubinsky has called for the impeachment of President Volodymyr Zelensky following a heated exchange between Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance during a meeting at the White House on Friday. Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Dubinsky has called for the impeachment of President Volodymyr Zelensky.(AP and X/ @Dubinsky_pro)

In a post on X, Dubinsky sharply criticized Zelensky, labeling his actions a “diplomatic failure.”

“The events of the past hours - the public humiliation of Zelensky at the White House, Trump’s acknowledgment of Zelensky's diplomatic failure, and Ukraine’s loss of unconditional U.S. support - have marked the final act of the regime's collapse,” he wrote. “But Zelensky has not only failed in foreign policy - he has driven the country into a state where anyone who disagrees with his course faces repression.”

Dubinsky demanded an “emergency session of the Ukrainian Parliament” to initiate impeachment proceedings against Zelensky, citing the following reasons -

"- the failure of foreign policy, which has led to Ukraine's international isolation and the loss of allied support.

- a lost war, which is the result of incompetent leadership and catastrophic decisions.

- violations of citizens' rights and the usurpation of power, manifested in the suppression of the opposition, persecution of dissenters, and authoritarian rule."

Dubinsky urged fellow Members of Parliament to “stop wasting time” and act decisively.

“Zelensky thought he could rule Ukraine through force. Now he has lost. Ukraine must decide - will it continue its freefall into the abyss, or will it begin the fight for true independence?” he wrote.

Who is Oleksandr Dubinsky?

Oleksandr Dubinsky has been a member of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, since 2019. The 43-year-old faced a two-month arrest in 2023 on suspicion of state treason and was also accused of spreading misinformation about Ukraine’s political leadership, Meduza reported.

In 2021, the United States imposed sanctions on Dubinsky, alleging he was part of a “Russia-linked foreign influence network” tied to fellow People’s Deputy Andrii Derkach. He was accused of interfering in the 2020 US presidential election, Reuters reported.