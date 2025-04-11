Menu Explore
From REAL ID to passport: Full list of acceptable US citizenship proof documents

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 11, 2025 12:33 AM IST

The SAVE Act was passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday. Which documents are accepted as proof of U.S. citizenship?

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, sponsored by Rep. Chip Roy, passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday with a vote of 220-208. Four House Democrats—Jared Golden, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Henry Cuellar, and Ed Case—joined Republicans in supporting the legislation.

The SAVE Act was passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday,(UnSplash)
The bill mandates that individuals registering to vote or updating their voter registration must provide proof of citizenship. It also requires states to develop programs to remove undocumented immigrants from voter rolls and permits U.S. citizens to sue election officials who fail to enforce citizenship verification requirements.

At a House Republican briefing, Rep. Chip Roy said, “We’re here for the simple proposition supported by the vast majority of the American people that only citizens of the United States should vote, that we should have documentary proof, that we should have a system to guarantee that only citizens of the United States should vote in federal elections, where we have the clear authority under the Constitution of the United States and our laws as Congress to set the terms of those elections.”

The bill now moves to the Senate, where its outcome remains uncertain due to Republicans lacking a sufficient majority to overcome a potential filibuster.

Which documents are accepted as proof of U.S. citizenship?

— A REAL ID-compliant driver’s license that “indicates the applicant is a citizen.”

— A valid U.S. passport.

— A military ID card with a military record of service that lists the applicant’s birthplace as in the U.S.

— A valid government-issued photo ID that shows the applicant’s birthplace was in the U.S.

— A valid government-issued photo ID accompanied by a document, such as a certified birth certificate, confirming a U.S. birthplace.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

