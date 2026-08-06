Galveston fire update: Massive blaze at Wharf Road; scary videos emerge as Katie's Seafood House issues clarification

A huge fire was reported at Wharf Road in Galveston, Texas, on Wednesday, August 5. Many feared the blaze was at the popular Katie's Seafood House at 2000 Wharf Road. However, the restaurant shared a clarification in the matter.

Smoke seen from the Galveston fire in Texas. (Facebook/Chris Tolley)

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“Katie’s Seafood House is NOT on fire. We are safe, and there is no fire at our restaurant. There is a fire somewhere else in the area, which may be causing some confusion. We sincerely hope everyone involved is okay and that no one has been hurt,” they noted.

A cause for the fire remains unknown. There are no reports on injuries yet. The Galveston Fire Department is yet to officially comment on the incident.

Meanwhile, scary videos and photos of the Galveston fire were shared online.

Galveston fire: Scary photos and videos emerge

One clip on Facebook showed a massive fire with thick smoke rising. A person commenting could be heard saying that the blaze was just past the Yacht Basin Marina.

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Another video from a distance showed an orangish glow as the fire burned bright.

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{{^usCountry}} “A fire in Galveston Texas right now,” the person sharing the clip wrote. Yet another clip showed firefighting efforts as water could be seen being poured from atop a crane to try and control the blaze. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A fire in Galveston Texas right now,” the person sharing the clip wrote. Yet another clip showed firefighting efforts as water could be seen being poured from atop a crane to try and control the blaze. {{/usCountry}}

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“Fire at Galveston Yacht Basin Marina! Texas Gulf -? Shrimping boat business. I haven't seen a fire this big in a long time! My heart goes out to them,” one wrote.

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A local shared a photo and wrote “command reporting a second collapse. Galveston - building fire in the 1900 block of Wharf Rd. Multiple agencies including Santa Fe and Dickinson are being called to assist. Getting multiple names for what’s on fire so I’ll wait for news.”

Another person shared two photos of the fire.

“Trying to squeeze out the last remaining hours of vacation in Galveston and get word of this humongous warehouse fire. Old fish house just south of Pier 21,” they remarked.

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More videos and photos were shared online.

“Multiple Alarms Called for Large Fire at Port of Galveston - Approximate address is 700 Barracuda,” one page noted. Another person added “We spent the day in Galveston, and as we were heading back to the Jeep along Seawall Blvd., we passed several fire trucks. Once we boarded the ferry, we saw exactly where they were headed. I’m still not sure which structure is burning, but reports indicate it’s in the 1900 block of Wharf Road—the same area where we bought fresh fish earlier today.”

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“Praying for everyone battling this fire, for those directly affected, and for the businesses and families who may feel its impact in the days ahead. We know all too well how devastating these moments can be,” they further wrote. An aerial photo further showed the massive size of the fire.

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Galveston fire: Reactions pour in

Several people also reacted to the news of the Galveston fire. “Is it Katie’s seafood on wharf?,” one asked. Another post claimed “Structure fire at Katie’s seafood 1902 wharf rd in Galveston Tx. People running in the building as firefighters are working.” However, the restaurant has clarified that there is no fire at Katie's Seafood.

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Several people expressed ‘prayers’ for those involved, including the firefighters. Meanwhile, many tried to understand where the fire had broken out.

“Is this the commercial boats across from the fuel dock?,” one questioned. Another added “Hope it doesn't spread.”