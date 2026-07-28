Gavin Newsom breaks silence on affair scandal as Ruby Rippey makes new revelation in explosive detail

California Governor Gavin Newsom has addressed the public following the detailed revelations made by his former affair partner in a new tell-all article released on Tuesday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom faced renewed scrutiny over a past affair after his former partner's tell-all article (Getty Images via AFP)

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“The governor acknowledged his role and publicly apologized for his conduct nearly two decades ago when he was still mayor. In the time since, he met his wife, started a family and has focused on serving Californians,” his office said, as per NY Post.

“He addressed this chapter of his life, including in his memoir, and out of respect for everyone involved, does not have anything further to add.”

The scandal, when it came to light, nearly resulted in Newsom's political ruin early in his tenure as the mayor of San Francisco.

In a shocking press conference, Newsom candidly admitted the affair. At the time of the affair with Newsom, Ruby Rippey, was wed to Alex Tourk, who was a close friend and key aide to the governor.

Ruby Rippey speaks out about affair

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{{^usCountry}} In her latest work, Rippey narrates the beginning of the affair in 2005, which commenced when she lost her sobriety at a wedding, consuming wine and champagne until she found herself in a hallway with Newsom. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her latest work, Rippey narrates the beginning of the affair in 2005, which commenced when she lost her sobriety at a wedding, consuming wine and champagne until she found herself in a hallway with Newsom. {{/usCountry}}

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Her recollection then becomes hazy. Rippey mentions that she eventually found herself dipping her toes in a hot tub with Newsom before entering his town car. During the journey to The Carneros Inn, she claims that Newsom massages her feet.

The last memory Rippey had was of waking up the following morning feeling "cold, almost shivering" and “soaked from the waist down.”

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Newsom says ‘Ruby was drinking too much’

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This year, Newsom recounted his perspective on the incident in his memoir. “Ruby was drinking too much and so was I,” Newsom states regarding his former appointments secretary. She “was among a group of staffers who came to my apartment for a party. She was the last to leave. It was the stupidest and also briefest of affairs," he said.

“A year later, to her credit, Ruby decided to come clean to her twelve-step group,” and Newsom admitted to the affair in a press statement.

The marital infidelity described in her tell-all appeared to contradict Newsom's account.

Ruby Rippey gives contrasting statement

Rippey writes, “When I read the pages a few days later, a familiar feeling returns, the one of being written about by someone who assumes I won’t answer. He describes it as ‘the briefest of affairs.’ His sister, he notes, observed that I was ‘hanging a bit too close.’”

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She also raised doubts about the notion that Newsom was entirely honest with her former husband, Alex Tourk.

“That detail—subtle but significant—is the one that stays with me,” Rippey mentioned. “It reads—to me, at least—as a version of events that gives him credit for something I had already done. Technically defensible, perhaps, but one that leaves the unmistakable impression that he, not I, was the one who told Alex the truth.”

The shocking revelation emerges as Newsom considers a presidential run in 2028, following the conclusion of his term as governor.