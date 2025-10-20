Search
Mon, Oct 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gaza civil defence says at least 45 killed in Israeli strikes Sunday

AFP |
Published on: Oct 20, 2025 01:13 am IST

Gaza civil defence says at least 45 killed in Israeli strikes Sunday

Gaza's civil defence agency and hospitals said a series of Israeli air strikes across the territory killed at least 45 people on Sunday, updating an earlier toll of 33.

Gaza civil defence says at least 45 killed in Israeli strikes Sunday
Gaza civil defence says at least 45 killed in Israeli strikes Sunday

The Israeli military said it had struck dozens of Hamas targets across the Gaza Strip, as both Israel and Hamas accused each other of violating the nine-day-old ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump.

"At least 45 people were killed as a result of Israeli air strikes on various areas of the Gaza Strip," Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the civil defence agency, which operates as a rescue service under Hamas authority, told AFP.

Four hospitals in Gaza confirmed the death toll to AFP, saying they had received the dead and wounded.

Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat reported 24 dead and 73 wounded from multiple strikes in central Gaza.

Al-Aqsa Hospital said it received 12 dead from nearby bombings, while Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis reported five dead, and Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City confirmed four fatalities.

Earlier, Bassal detailed several of the strikes.

He said six people were killed when an Israeli strike targeted a "group of civilians" in Zuwaida town in central Gaza.

Six other people, including children, were killed and 13 others injured in two separate strikes near Nuseirat in central Gaza, Bassal said.

A woman and two children were killed when a drone strike hit a tent housing displaced people near Asdaa City, north of Khan Yunis.

Two people, including a journalist, were killed and several others injured in an Israeli strike in the western part of Zuwaida town in central Gaza.

In another attack, two people were killed and several injured when an Israeli strike hit a tent in the Al-Ahli Club area in Nuseirat, central Gaza, Bassal said.

Two more people were killed in an Israeli air strike in eastern Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, he added.

One individual was killed in a strike on an apartment in a building in western Gaza City, the civil defence agency said.

The others succumbed later on Sunday to injuries received in these strikes, Bassal said.

The Israeli military told AFP it was checking reports of casualties.

Later on Sunday, the Israeli military said it has resumed enforcing the ceasefire in Gaza.

str-jd/dcp

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Gaza civil defence says at least 45 killed in Israeli strikes Sunday
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On