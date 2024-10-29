George Bush's daughter, who campaigned for Kamala Harris, says the VP will ‘move our country…’

Barbara Pierce Bush, daughter of former President George W. Bush and granddaughter of former President George H.W. Bush, recently spent time in Pennsylvania campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris, just days before the 2024 presidential election. Barbara Pierce Bush, advocating for women's rights, recently supported Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania ahead of the 2024 election. (File Images)

The 42-year-old expressed her excitement about supporting the Harris-Walz campaign with People Magazine: “It was inspiring to join friends and meet voters with the Harris-Walz campaign in Pennsylvania this weekend. I’m hopeful they'll move our country forward and protect women’s rights.”

She co-founded Global Health Corps in 2009, a nonprofit organization focused on cultivating leaders who can tackle major health challenges worldwide. Holding a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University, Barbara has continued to champion social causes that transcend partisan politics.

Barbara’s support for the Democratic ticket is noticeable…

Barbara's father, George W. Bush, served as president from 2001 to 2009, while her grandfather, George H.W. Bush, held office from 1989 to 1993. Her mother, Laura Bush, the former First Lady, has publicly broken with the Republican Party while voicing her support for same-sex marriage and abortion rights, asserting that abortion should “remain legal, because I think it's important for people, for medical reasons and other reasons.”

Back in 2017, the former first daughter spoke at a Planned Parenthood fundraiser. “I am proud to stand with Planned Parenthood not only because women, regardless of where they are from, deserve to live dignified, healthy lives, [but] … because it’s a really good investment,” she said at the event, as reported by The Texas Tribune. “We know that when women are healthy, their families and their children are healthier, too.”

In 2010 People reported that she does not align with either major political party. However, former Vice President Dick Cheney, who served under her father, made headlines by endorsing Harris. His daughter, Liz Cheney, a former Wyoming Representative, has also supported Harris and has appeared at campaign events with her.

Harris also has garnered the endorsement of Susan Ford Bales, daughter of the late President Gerald Ford.