Georgia school shooting: Student's mom says institution ‘failed’ them, ‘They could have prevented these deaths’

The mother of a student of the Georgia school where a tragic shooting took place last week has said that the tragedy could have been avoided if officials had taken proper steps. Two students and two teachers died when 14-year-old student Colt Gray opened fire at Apalachee High School in Winder on September 4. Nine others were injured. Georgia school shooting: Student's mom says institution ‘failed them' (REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage)(REUTERS)

“They could have prevented these deaths and they didn’t,” Rabecca Sayarath told the Associated Press. “The school failed them.”

Rabecca’s daughter, Lyela Sayarath, is a junior at the school. She previously described Gray as “pretty quiet” and someone who “never really talked.” He wasn't there most times. Either he didn't just come to school or he would just skip class," the 16-year-old student told CNN after the shooting.

What happened before the shooting?

Lyela was sitting next to Gray in math class moments before the teen opened fire. She previously revealed that Gray left the math class at the start of the period, following which a female administrator came to the class to look for a student with the same last name and similar first name as Gray. However, that student was in the bathroom.

When the student with the similar name returned, the administrator asked him to show her his bag and later concluded that he was not the person they were looking for. The teacher got a call from someone on the intercom asking for Gray. As the intercom buzzed a second time, the teacher saw Gray outside the classroom and replied, “Oh, he’s here.”

The doors automatically lock when shut, and Lyela saw Gray through the door, turning away. She then heard gunshots. He had entered another classroom and opened fire.

Rabecca said it was the school’s mistake to send an unarmed administrator to look for Colt Gray, and that one of Apalachee High’s armed school resource officers should have been sent instead. Rabecca said that she questioned Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith about Lyela’s account at a news conference. Smith said in response, according to Rabecca, “With all due respect, ma’am, I think your information is incorrect.”

Gray has been charged with four counts of murder. Although he has been charged as an adult, he will not face the death penalty if convicted as he is below 18 years of age.

The victims have been identified as math teachers Richard Aspinwall and Christina Irimie, and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14.