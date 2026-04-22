Georgia wildfires: Pineland road fire expands to 16,000 acres, mandatory evacuations in Echols County

The Pineland Road Fire in South Georgia has expanded to over 16,000 acres, necessitating mandatory evacuations in Echols County as firefighters contend with severe conditions continuously.

The Pineland Road Fire in Georgia has prompted mandatory evacuations and continues to expand.(AFP)

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The Georgia wildfires ignited just before 5 p.m. on Saturday and is currently 10% contained. A Level 3 evacuation order is in place for residents residing on or near Will Rewis and Chauncey roads in Echols County.

Two evacuation shelters are available. Camp Rock is situated at 4407 Rocky Ford Road in Valdosta, while Venture of Faith Camp is located at 1309 GA-135 in Lake Park.

The cause of the Georgia wildfires is still under investigation.

“Smoky conditions will continue throughout the Atlanta area today, from wildfires in south Georgia. Those sensitive to smoke should limit time outdoors, keep windows closed, and air conditioning in recirculation mode,” stated Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday.

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{{^usCountry}} Pine Products Company CEO issues statement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pine Products Company CEO issues statement {{/usCountry}}

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Scott Griffin, the president and CEO of Superior Pine Products Company, stated that the fire is producing conditions that are seldom observed in his over 40 years of experience combating Georgia wildfires.

Griffin noted that fires of this magnitude can develop their own weather and wind patterns, which complicates containment efforts significantly. He mentioned that the Georgia wildfires is leaping across fire lanes and spotting, with firefighters tirelessly working around the clock to manage it.

The Georgia wildfires has been spotting ahead of the primary fire line, igniting new fires that necessitate the establishment of additional Georgia wildfires breaks. The blaze has advanced toward the Suwannochee River, approaching the boundary between Clinch and Echols County.

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Steven Spradley, a liaison and information officer with the Georgia Forestry Incident Management Team, indicated that firefighters have been engaged with the fire 24 hours a day since it ignited this weekend. He remarked that the last few nights have exhibited extreme Georgia wildfires behavior akin to that of daytime conditions.

Over 70 firefighters deployed

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The Georgia Forestry Commission has mobilized over 40 units of equipment and more than 70 personnel to combat the fire. Crews are working in both day and night shifts, utilizing bulldozers equipped with fire plows to create fire breaks in advance of the flames.

Two "Type 1 Chinook" helicopters are providing assistance with water drops.

Griffin mentioned that his company is among several contractors collaborating with the Georgia Forestry Commission. His company is affiliated with the Greater Okefenokee Association of Landowners, which works in coordination with state and federal agencies to address wildfires.

Spradley indicated that rangers from the Forestry Commission are ready to remain for two weeks, separated from their families. He noted that timber companies have their own firefighters working in conjunction with those from the Forestry Commission.

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Governor Brian Kemp and Lieutenant Governor offer support and prayers

In a social media post, Governor Brian Kemp wrote, "My office and I are working closely with the Georgia Forestry Commission to respond to the increasing threat of wildfires in South Georgia. If you are in a directly affected area, please adhere to guidance from your local officials to keep you and your family safe."

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Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by the wildfires across Georgia. Please join me in keeping all of the first responders, firefighters and forestry crews in your prayers as they continue to battle these fires and protect our communities. If you are in the impacted areas, please stay tuned for updates from your local officials and adhere to their guidance. We are working with the administration and local response teams to ensure resources and help are provided.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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