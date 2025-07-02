‘Get them the hell out’: Donald Trump now mulls deporting US citizens

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for the deportation of some US citizens who have committed crimes, like ‘hitting people with a baseball bat.’ Donald Trump is now calling for the deportation of US citizens.(AFP)

"They’re not new to our country. They’re old to our country. Many of them were born in our country,” Trump told reporters during a tour of a migrant detention centre in Florida.

He said that people who kill others by wacking a baseball bat on their head or knifing needed to be thrown out of the US, even though they were citizens, and called it his administration's ‘next job’.

“I think we ought to get them the hell out of here, too, if you want to know the truth. So maybe that will be the next job,” Trump added.

The Republican also mentioned New York, saying the city had seen many such incidents, which, he said, weren't accidents.

“Even if we forget about them, we've had some very bad accidents in New York. They were not accidents,” he said.

US Justice Department memo on ‘denaturalisation’

The US Justice Department issued a memo last month stating that it will revoke the citizenship of certain people, including those who committed crimes, espionage, or concealed material facts by wilful misrepresentation.

“The citizenship of individuals will be revoked if they engage in the commission of war crimes, extrajudicial killings, or other serious human rights abuses; to remove naturalized criminals, gang members, or, indeed, any individuals convicted of crimes who pose an ongoing threat to the United States; and to prevent convicted terrorists from returning to US soil or traveling internationally on a US passport,” the memo read.

According to a report published by Axios, the department denaturalised around 305 people between 1990 and 2017. The report also stated that if implemented, the Donald Trump administration's move will impact as many as 25 million US citizens.