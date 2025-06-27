GM recalls over 62,000 Silverado trucks over fire risk from brake fluid leak

US Automotive manufacturer, General Motors is recalling 62,468 Chevrolet Silverado trucks back due to a brake issue that could cause a fire. The recall includes Chevrolet Silverado 4500 HD, 5500 HD, and 6500 HD trucks from 2019 through 2024.(@JerryRigEverything/ X)

The trucks have a defect in which brake fluid can leak, which could cause a potential for an electrical short. This may result in fire in the truck's engine compartment as per US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

This problem started because a supplier who used a chemical that weren't suppose to be used. That chemical damages a rubber part inside the brake pressure sensor. Over time, the rubber might wear out that can lead to a short circuit. If that happens, it might heat up too much and start a fire — even if the truck is parked and turned off. Only 1% of the recalled vehicles are expected to actually have the defect.

Which trucks are part of the recall?

The recall includes Chevrolet Silverado 4500 HD, 5500 HD, and 6500 HD trucks from 2019 through 2024. Here’s the list of how many trucks are affected each year:

2023 Silverado 5500 HD – 10,097 trucks

2022 Silverado 5500 HD – 7,339

2019 Silverado 5500 HD – 6,948

2024 Silverado 5500 HD – 6,632

2021 Silverado 5500 HD – 6,424

2020 Silverado 5500 HD – 5,439

2023 Silverado 6500 HD – 5,102

2022 Silverado 6500 HD – 3,635

2019 Silverado 6500 HD – 2,248

2024 Silverado 6500 HD – 2,191

2021 Silverado 6500 HD – 2,135

2020 Silverado 6500 HD – 1,804

2024 Silverado 4500 HD – 514

2022 Silverado 4500 HD – 483

2023 Silverado 4500 HD – 415

2019 Silverado 4500 HD – 389

2021 Silverado 4500 HD – 360

2020 Silverado 4500 HD – 313

What should truck owners do now?

GM says owners should park their trucks outside and away from buildings until the repair is done. Dealers will fix the problem by replacing the wire harness on the brake switch — for free, as reported by the Metro.

Owners will get their first recall notice by mail around July 28, 2025. A second letter will come once the replacement parts are ready.

How to find out if your truck is affected:

Call GM at 1-866-467-9700 and ask about recall no. N242482680

Visit the NHTSA site or call them at 1-888-327-4236

Some trucks that were already repaired under recall no. 23V266 may need to be fixed again.

This is one of many recalls U.S. car companies are facing this year. With the danger of fire, GM is trying to fix things quickly to keep drivers safe.