Goat Trail Fire burns in Boulder County: Sheriff's office issues urgent warning

The Goat Trail Fire in Boulder County during the early hours of Wednesday resulted in evacuations on a door-to-door basis, CBS News reported. Goat Trail Fire burns: A wildfire near the 200 block of Hawthorne in Boulder County led to evacuations on Wednesday morning. (Representative Image) (AFP)

The wildfire broke out near the 200 block of Hawthorne in northern Boulder. Fire officials reported that the fire covered an estimated area of 1.7 acres, using a drone for precise measurement, and it was triggered at approximately 3 a.m.

Evacuation operations were underway as officers conducted door-to-door checks in the Acorn Lane neighborhood. Concerns persist due to the ongoing dry conditions in the foothills, coupled with unusually warm temperatures and minimal precipitation.

"Anytime we issue a warning, we always tell people, if you need to gather your medical equipment or medication or you need a little extra time, even though things are looking a little bit better right now, we want to make sure people are ready, make sure you have your things and be ready to go in case that would change," stated Vinny Montez from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

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